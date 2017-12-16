Metal-roof proposal meets more resistance

A move to require metal roofs for homes and businesses needing a new roof after Hurricane Irma damage ran into more headwinds at Wednesday’s meeting of the Monroe County Commission.
A revised ordinance likely will return after county officials meet with a University of Florida coastal-engineering expert to help craft a “defensible” regulation, County Attorney Bob Shilllinger advised the commission at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center on Key Largo.
Representatives of roofing contractors and national construction associations attended the session to recommend against passing a draft ordinance that would mandate a “standing seam” metal roof in the unincorporated Florida Keys.
A standing-seam metal roof is more expensive than many types of roofing, and “just won’t work” on flat or low-slope roofs common on many commercial buildings and some homes, said Michael Silvers of the Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association. “They will not function properly.”
Silvers said industry professionals have looked at a lot of Florida Keys roofs damaged by Irma, and concluded that the the age of the roofs and poor roof-surface “substrate” panels seem to account for most of the problem.
“All types of roof were damaged. It’s not limited to one type,” said Michael Fischer of the Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association. “If you put roof covering on an inadequate substrate, it’s not going to work.”
Monroe County officials conceived the proposed metal-roof ordinance to help homeowners get upgraded roofs as they replace roofs severely damaged or destroyed in the Category 4 Hurricane Irma that struck Sept. 10. If local codes mandated metal roofs, windstorm insurers could be required to pay for the more expensive metal roofing.
“This is a rather complex issue,” County Mayor David Rice said, but added that new roofs of other materials are being installed now while debate of metal roofs continues. “While we take time to do [the ordinance] right, the decision is being made for us,” he said.
Key Largo business owner Robby Majeska said property owners should have the right to make their own decisions, and said windstorm insurance companies may raise policy rates to cover the more expensive metal roofing.
Commissioner Heather Carruthers disagreed, saying insurers reward stronger building codes. “The more metal roofs we have, the lower our rates will be,” she said.
In other issues Wednesday:
▪ Monroe County attorneys are working on a plan to join a nationwide class-action lawsuit seeking to recoup costs created by the opioid epidemic that requires more funding for emergency medical treatment and housing criminal defendants.
Lawsuit targets could include pharmaceutical companies and physicians who write excessive painkiller prescriptions, Shillinger said. The suit would be filed on a contingency basis, with minimal local expenses.
▪ Commissioners unanimously rejected an appeal from a Key Largo homeowner who seeks a vacation-rental permit under the “gated community” provision of the local law.
The residence, off mile marker 105, was turned down by special magistrate David Kirwan because the “gated community” essentially consists of the owner’s fence around the property, Assistant County Attorney Steve Williams said. “The short version is, we can’t have a community of one,” Williams said.
▪ Commissioners approved an ordinance that would allow the county to establish special taxing districts for communities that benefit from a canal-restoration project funded by the county. Each district must be individually created before an additional property tax can be imposed.
