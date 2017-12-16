County board OKs airport/hospital contract.

A temporary trailer hospital could be put at the west end of the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport for the next two years or more.
Fishermen’s Community Hospital officials say better care can be provided if a trailer hospital is set up instead of keeping the tent hospital on the Fishermen’s property near mile marker 48.5 oceanside.
The pop-up hospital has been there since Hurricane Irma blew through the Florida Keys on Sept. 10, causing severe roof damage to the brick-and-mortar hospital building and, in turn, flooding inside.
Monroe County commissioners heard from Baptist Health South Florida Chief Executive Rick Freeburg and Jason Virelli at their Wednesday meeting in Key Largo. Virelli is vice president of planning and business development at Baptist, which recently bought Fishermen’s.
The pop-up hospital comprising tents and mobile buildings needs to move, Virelli said. The goal is to put up trailers where the tents are but if trailers can go up on the airport site, better out-patient care can be provided, he said.
“We have really big concerns with the overall environment of care and some infection control issues we’re still looking to mitigate,” he said. About 25 patients are seen at the tent hospital daily.
Services available include X-ray imaging and care for heart attacks and strokes. It is staffed with Emergency Room physicians, nurse practitioners, and radiology and lab technicians.
Virelli said it will take about 100 days for the new temporary hospital to go up at the airport, where it could potentially stay for two years while Fishermen’s is rebuilt. Commissioners approved a contract of four years, plus a one-year renewal if necessary.
“It’d be about 7,000 square feet for primary clinical care” in one continuous trailer, Virelli said.
A few things would have to happen before the pop-up hospital is moved to the airport. The Federal Aviation Administration would have to approve it along with the state Legislature.
“This is an extraordinary time and there is an extraordinary need,” said airport manager T.J. Henderson. “I anticipate we’ll get approval in mid-January.”
Hospital officials have been quiet about when the main Marathon medical center will reopen or when work will start on it, but Freeburg has said publicly it will need to be knocked down and rebuilt.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments