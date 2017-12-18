Man reported missing leads police on Upper Florida Keys chase

Police from both the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission forcibly removed a man from his vehicle who refused to pull over after a 16-mile car chase Sunday morning.
The pursuit began about 11 a.m. after a Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a white Hyundai traveling southbound on U.S. 1 at mile marker 99, according to the Sheriff’s Office arrest report. The car fit the description on a “be on the look out” call that went out over the police radio after a computerized camera system operated by the Sheriff’s Office photographed it it at mile marker 106. The camera system alerted the Sheriff’s Office that the car belonged to a man reported missing to the Brooksville Police Department in Hernando County.
The deputy confirmed with county dispatch that the Hyundai belonged to the man, Benjamin Manoff, 28, and that he was considered missing. The deputy turned his flashing lights on in an attempt to get Manoff to pull over, but he kept going. A deputy two miles ahead laid out a spiked strip to pop Manoff’s tires, but he drove around it, according to the report.
At mile marker 92.5, a civilian who noticed police trying to pull Manoff over drove in front of his car and slowed down, trying to help deputies. But Manoff, who had been traveling at around 45 mph during the whole chase, accelerated to 76 mph and drove past the civilian’s car, deputies say.
Manoff stopped his car at the top of the Tavernier Creek Bride. A deputy, gun drawn, got out of his cruiser and ordered Manoff out of his car. But he drove off instead.
Another deputy put down a spiked strip about a mile down the highway and then waited for Manoff on the sidewalk. But, instead of stopping, Manoff drove his car toward the sidewalk where the deputy was standing. The deputy pulled his sidearm, but Manoff kept going.
Finally, at mile marker 84, an FWC officer blocked U.S. 1 with his pickup truck, and the deputy who originally gave chase blocked him from behind. Officers surrounded Manoff’s car, guns pointed at him. According to the arrest report, Manoff looked like he was getting ready to try to drive off again, so one of the deputies broke the glass on the driver’s side window, unlocked the door and then the officers forced Manoff face-down on the ground.
The deputies and FWC officer searched Manoff’s car and found nothing in it illegal.
Monroe County Fire Rescue evaluated Manoff and determined he had “no injuries and appeared to be of sound mind and body,” according to the arrest report.
Manoff was booked into county jail on a $2,500 bond on a charge of fleeing or eluding police.
