The county and Florida Keys Outreach Center will once again host a ceremony for Homeless Persons Memorial Day at Key West Cemetery. This year, 69 people who died in poverty will be interred in this vault. Gwen Filosa Keynoter

Local

Monroe County will bury 69 who died in poverty or homeless

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

December 20, 2017 10:00 AM

The list of the dead includes two infants, an 88-year-old woman, five veterans and eight homeless people, part of a total of 69 people who died in poverty across the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Social Services released the list this week in advance of Thursday’s Homeless Persons Memorial Day ceremony set to begin at 3 p.m. at the Key West Cemetery, 701 Pauline St.

All 69 people will be cremated, with the county paying the bill, and interred at a vault owned by the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition at the city cemetery.

“That’s a reflection of the financial challenges people face in our community,” said Stephanie Kaple, executive director of the FKOC.

Kaple said the point is not how many of the “paupers,” as they’re listed in county records, were homeless, but the fact that for some reason many families couldn’t afford a proper burial. The 69 were all unclaimed by relatives or friends and the FKOC and the county team up each year to perform a dignified funeral service for such residents.

“Most of these individuals were not homeless,” Sheryl Graham, the county’s senior director of social services, said in an email. “They simply died alone, or their family would not/did not claim them, or they did not have the financial means to cover their own cremation.”

“It could be the choice between paying rent or a cremation, or paying for medications,” Kaple said.

The average age of all 69 was 62, while the average age of the homeless dead was 57. The homeless included seven men and one woman. None of the 69 were listed as homeless veterans, according to the county records.

The ceremony is always held on Dec. 21, the longest night of the year, as a reminder of the homeless’ plight on the streets. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at Peace Covenant Church, 2610 Flagler Ave. For information, call the FKOC at (305) 295-7741.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

