Bug board hears about Lower Keys building, term limits

First there were permit delays, then Hurricane Irma came roaring through the Florida Keys in September.
Finally, construction is moving along at 18 Auamarine Drive on Big Coppitt Key, the site of the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District’s new Lower Keys operations building. There wasn’t much built yet for the hurricane to destroy.
It’s been well over a year since the Mosquito Control Board began talking about its new $2.84 million garage and chemical room and trailers for employees at $155,000. Construction started on the chemical room in June.
Mosquito Control Director Andrea Leal told the board Friday the district finally received its building permit for the trailers, and construction is moving along on the chemical room/garage.
“We anticipate having those trailers done by late spring,” she said.
The district’s lease of a Key West city-owned building on Stock Island was set to end Dec. 31, but was extended through the end of May 2018 due to delays caused by Hurricane Irma. The lease will not be renewed after that, which is the reason for the new buildings.
“So time is now back on our side and we should be good to go by that time,” she said.
In December 2016, Biltmore Construction Co. set a move-in date of Dec. 29 this year for the Big Coppitt site for employees who will work out of the trailers and field inspectors using the chemical and storage garage.
Term limits
In June, commissioners voted to put term limits in place for future commissioners and heard an update Friday.
Pending state Legislature approval in the first session of the New Year, future commissioners will be limited to three four-year terms.
Currently, terms are four years with no limits on the number one can serve. That will change if the state Legislature approves because the Mosquito Control District was legislatively created. Should that happen, the term limits will take effect after each current commissioner has finished his or her term in the seat.
“It should be mid-February when it comes up in session,” said Commissioner Phil Goodman.
The two-month 2018 legislative session begins Jan. 9.
