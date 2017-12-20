Lower Keys ‘quarry’ housing project goes to plan board

A controversial Big Coppitt Key housing development leads the agenda for today’s Monroe County Planning Commission meeting in Marathon.
Representatives from Quarry Partners LLC seek development approval for a 208-unit complex on a 15-acre tract on the gulfside of Big Coppitt, off mile marker 9.5.
Big Coppitt residents have protested that adding hundreds of cars to a former quarry site would overwhelm a two-lane access road road through an existing residential neighborhood.
“This is not at all well thought-out,” a resident wrote this month. “The minute a builder says ‘affordable housing,’ the automatic answer is Yes, no matter the neighborhood or the impact.”
County planning staff also has concerns about the traffic situation in the community, and says an intersection of U.S. 1 expected to handle most of the development’s traffic is not as large as project backers say.
Staff at the Boca Chica Naval Air Station has made it plain that they do not want significant residential building within designated noise zones, which could lead to complaints about loud aircraft operations.
Ron Demes, executive director at Naval Air Station Key West, told county commissioners in 2016 that the military “remains absolutely opposed” to increasing density in areas that would be affected by noise from the military’s flight operations.
Advocates of the new community, including business people and government managers, say housing for the county’s workforce is desperately needed, particularly after Hurricane Irma’s destruction.
“If affordable housing is that big of a problem, and we’ve already acknowledged that it is, then we have to make some hard decisions,” County Mayor David Rice said at a discussion of the Big Coppitt project last year.
The Planning Commission meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the Marathon Government Center.
