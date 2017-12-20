County’s salaried workers get ‘storm overtime’ pay

For time worked during the Hurricane Irma emergency, Monroe County paid 83 salaried employees a total of $738,818 in “storm overtime.”
The “exempt” staffers, who normally are paid on an annual basis rather than an hourly rate, can be compensated during a storm emergency.
Of the 83 workers eligible for hurricane pay, 28 received more than $10,000.
In all, time sheets show salaried workers spent 11,522 hours on the job before and after Irma in a period covering Sept. 6 through Nov. 25. That averages out to about $64 per hour, but the income range varies according to the worker’s base salary.
Assistant County Administrator Christine Hurley, in charge of Growth Management, received $44,990 for her extra 407.5 hours spent working.
The smallest bonus was $96.94 to a Social Services administrator for 2.5 hours.
Tina Boan, senior budget director, received $31,732 for 366.8 hours of added work.
Others earning more than $10,000 include (name, title, hours, overtime pay):
▪ Kimberly Mattnews, senior director of strategic planning, 272 hours, $22,025.
▪ Cammy Clark, public information officer, 308 hours, $16,858.
▪ James MacEachern, information technology director, 193.5 hours, $14,305.
▪ Laura DeLoach-Hartle, grants management administrator, 239.5 hours, $16,562.
▪ Bryan Cook, employee-services director, 193 hours, $16,009.
▪ Steven Hudson, deputy air-medical chief, 253 hours, $20,149.
▪ James Callahan, Fire-Rescue chief, 215 hours, $20,194.
▪ Martin Senterfitt, Emergency Management director, 259.5 hours, $19,787.
▪ Shannon Weiner, Emergency Management senior planner, 252 hours, $11,546.
▪ Norman Kalson, Emergency Management specialist, 291 hours, $12,438.
▪ Jeffrey Manning, senior Emergency Management planner, 268 hours, $10,227.
▪ William DeSantis, Facilities Maintenance manager, 297 hours, $18,436.
▪ Robert Glassmer, parks and building facilities administrator, 309 hours, $14,630.
▪ Richard Velzy, parks and building facilities administrator, 311 hours, $11,972.
▪ Daniel Bensley, corrections facilities director, 237 hours, $12,173.
▪ Judith Clarke, Engineering Services director, 151.5 hours, $13,541.
▪ Cary Knight, Project Management manager, 337 hours, $18,158.
▪ Kevin Wilson, assistant county administrator, 248 hours, $25,061.
▪ John Glista, road and bridge supervisor, 113.5 hours, $10,626.
▪ Marty Slavik, road and bridge supervisor, 222.7 hours, $11,465.
▪ Ada Santamaria, Planning senior director, 158.5 hours, $13,742.
▪ Reynaldo Ortiz, assistant Building official, 247 hours, $14,707.
▪ Sheryl Graham, Social Services senior director, 293 hours, $24,005.
▪ Donald McGraw, airports director, 260 hours, $25,476.
▪ Thomas Henderson, assistant airports director, 245 hours, $17,531.
