County’s salaried workers get ‘storm overtime’ pay

December 20, 2017 10:03 AM

For time worked during the Hurricane Irma emergency, Monroe County paid 83 salaried employees a total of $738,818 in “storm overtime.”

The “exempt” staffers, who normally are paid on an annual basis rather than an hourly rate, can be compensated during a storm emergency.

Of the 83 workers eligible for hurricane pay, 28 received more than $10,000.

In all, time sheets show salaried workers spent 11,522 hours on the job before and after Irma in a period covering Sept. 6 through Nov. 25. That averages out to about $64 per hour, but the income range varies according to the worker’s base salary.

Assistant County Administrator Christine Hurley, in charge of Growth Management, received $44,990 for her extra 407.5 hours spent working.

The smallest bonus was $96.94 to a Social Services administrator for 2.5 hours.

Tina Boan, senior budget director, received $31,732 for 366.8 hours of added work.

Others earning more than $10,000 include (name, title, hours, overtime pay):

▪  Kimberly Mattnews, senior director of strategic planning, 272 hours, $22,025.

▪  Cammy Clark, public information officer, 308 hours, $16,858.

▪  James MacEachern, information technology director, 193.5 hours, $14,305.

▪  Laura DeLoach-Hartle, grants management administrator, 239.5 hours, $16,562.

▪  Bryan Cook, employee-services director, 193 hours, $16,009.

▪  Steven Hudson, deputy air-medical chief, 253 hours, $20,149.

▪ James Callahan, Fire-Rescue chief, 215 hours, $20,194.

▪  Martin Senterfitt, Emergency Management director, 259.5 hours, $19,787.

▪  Shannon Weiner, Emergency Management senior planner, 252 hours, $11,546.

▪  Norman Kalson, Emergency Management specialist, 291 hours, $12,438.

▪  Jeffrey Manning, senior Emergency Management planner, 268 hours, $10,227.

▪  William DeSantis, Facilities Maintenance manager, 297 hours, $18,436.

▪  Robert Glassmer, parks and building facilities administrator, 309 hours, $14,630.

▪  Richard Velzy, parks and building facilities administrator, 311 hours, $11,972.

▪  Daniel Bensley, corrections facilities director, 237 hours, $12,173.

▪  Judith Clarke, Engineering Services director, 151.5 hours, $13,541.

▪  Cary Knight, Project Management manager, 337 hours, $18,158.

▪  Kevin Wilson, assistant county administrator, 248 hours, $25,061.

▪  John Glista, road and bridge supervisor, 113.5 hours, $10,626.

▪  Marty Slavik, road and bridge supervisor, 222.7 hours, $11,465.

▪  Ada Santamaria, Planning senior director, 158.5 hours, $13,742.

▪  Reynaldo Ortiz, assistant Building official, 247 hours, $14,707.

▪  Sheryl Graham, Social Services senior director, 293 hours, $24,005.

▪  Donald McGraw, airports director, 260 hours, $25,476.

▪  Thomas Henderson, assistant airports director, 245 hours, $17,531.

