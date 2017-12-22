Former top county official getting out of prison

The one-time top unelected official in Monroe County is expected to get an early Christmas present: Release from federal prison on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.
Former Monroe County Administrator Tom Willi, 53, has been in U.S. Bureau of Prisons custody mostly since his arrest July 16, 2015, at the Big Pine Key gun shop, Outbreak Ordnance, he co-owned with Jarvis Osorio, 38. Osorio was also arrested when agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the place.
They were later charged under a 30-count indictment that said they illegally dealt in an array of firearms, including .45-caliber Glock pistols, rifles and guns concealed to look like canes by ignoring required waiting periods and allowing non-felons to fill out federal paperwork so convicts barred from having firearms could purchase some.
Both were released on bond days after their arrests, but three months later they were jailed without bond after Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents learned they had two fully-automatic submachine guns delivered to the Big Pine Key post office from a federally licensed gun dealer in Marietta, Ga.
On July 8, 2016, Willi and Osorio admitted only to illegally mishandling the sale of a .38-caliber gun — crafted to look like a walking cane — to a Las Vegas dealer who paid them $1,560. On Oct. 13, 2016, U.S. District Court Judge Jose Martinez sentenced both to 30 months in federal prison.
Their corporation, Outbreak Ordnance, was fined $500,000. Willi and Osorio were also sentenced to three years of supervised released. Osorio was released from prison on Nov. 28.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, each could have gotten 10 years in prison.
Willi was Monroe County administrator from 2004 to 2007; he earned an annual $166,000 salary. The County Commission fired him without cause and he was given a $282,000 severance package. He then went on to become a Realtor. He and Osorio opened Outbreak Ordnance in March 2014.
