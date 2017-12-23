Disputes, departures among county’s 2017

Even before that Hurricane Irma thing happened, 2017 was shaping up as a busy year for Monroe County.
The Florida Keys’ second-most traveled access road stepped into the technology age, but at the cost of losing friendly faces at the Card Sound Road toll-booth station, now only a memory. The booth is in the middle of being replaced with electronic tolling.
Monroe County sharply upgraded the size of its Trauma Star helicopter ambulance fleet and staff, citing concerns over billing rates charged by an effective but costly private air-rescue operation based in the Lower Keys.
A long-simmering proposal to put a Stock Island commercial fish house into public ownership as a way to preserve working waterfront for seafood harvesters seemed close to reality but fell apart at the last minute.
Monroe County replaced a medical examiner who was not ready to leave, and bid farewell to the longtime Tourist Development Council staff leader who cheerfully turned in his office keys.
Some of the 2017 developments that do not involve the term “Category 4” include:
TDC transition
Harold Wheeler, at the helm of the Tourist Development Council for 21 years in his role as marketing director, declared in June that retirement beckons.
In August, the TDC board of directors tapped Jessica Bennett, a former agency researcher, to run the Keys’ overall tourism program with an estimated $58.6 million budget. That lasted about a week. Bennett stepped away, citing “unforeseen personal reasons.”
Stacey Mitchell, the TDC’s director of sales for 18 years and No. 2 finalist, moved into the job.
In March, the Monroe County Commission overruled the TDC involving “bricks and mortar” funds raised by tourist taxes for regional construction and maintenance of tourism-related facilities. The TDC had a policy of using unspent construction money for additional advertising, and the agency board wanted it to stay that way.
County commissioners and city leaders had other ideas. Unspent tourist-tax revenues intended to fund Florida Keys bricks-and-mortar projects should be spent on bricks and mortar, Monroe County commissioners said in a 4-1 vote.
Aerial dogfight
Operators of the private LifeNet air-ambulance service from Key West won high praise for their emergency service during a January showdown but were sharply reproached by commissioners and residents over high costs and a relentless bill-collection process.
County commissioners then voted to buy a second 2002 Sikorsky Trauma Star helicopter to provide Lower Keys service, and add new flight and medical staff.
“The difficulty we have are the calls from people saying they’ve been hit with a $58,000 bill” from LifeNet, Commissioner Heather Carruthers said. “They say, ‘I have to sell my house and leave the Keys to do it.’ ”
LifeNet, operating from Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island for a decade, responded with counteroffers but commissioners said the company missed its chance to amend its way of doing business.
With no chance of competing with the county’s Lower Keys air ambulance, LifeNet closed shop in Monroe County in June and departed.
Gasification
A company that aimed to take Monroe County’s yard waste and turn it into power-plant fuel through a “gasification” process was dismissed in the spring after two years of collecting the vegetative debris.
Energy 3 won a 2015 contract and capably picked up the county’s yard waste at transfer sites and took it to a mainland composting site, but it never was able to start work on building its gasification plant.
Company officials early this year told county staff that the environmentally friendly technology it planned to use would be changed to a system not approved by the county. The firm could not guarantee a definitive timeline for plant construction.
That irked commissioners but the firm’s investors were even angrier and filed suit. By July, Energy 3 had filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company and the county could wind up facing each other in court.
Gulf Seafood
In May, it seems a years-long effort to protect working waterfront by acquiring the former Gulf Seafood fish house was nearly at hand.
County commissioners unanimously signed off on a draft management plan for the five-acre site with a three-acre boat basin on Stock Island’s Atlantic side.
The county pledged $5 million toward the purchase and the state agreed to add another $2.3 million. Many Lower Keys commercial fishermen praised the pending acquisition, although nearby fish-house owners contended the county was harming private enterprise.
A sale seemed imminent. But the deal crashed when the sellers became impatient with contract terms imposed by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
“We lost this at DEP,” said Commissioner Danny Kolhage, who tried to help resolve the impasse. The Gulf Seafood property was sold to a private entity in late July.
Card Sound Road
The nostalgic Card Sound toll-booth station was damaged by Hurricane Irma in September and finished off by contractors before dawn Dec. 6.
A new system tied into the state’s SunPass and toll-by-plate network will be erected in coming months under contracts totaling about $2.6 million ($1.8 million for design and construction, with up to $834,000 for the scanning technology). No tolls are collected during the work.
Many motorists miss the downsized toll-takers, but the new system seeks to save money on costs and prevent traffic tie-ups.
The toll, set for decades at $1 for a two-axle vehicle, likely will go up to help pay for Card Sound Road Bridge repairs and an eventual replacement of the 65-foot-high span. No decision on a toll amount has been made.
Examiner ejected
Dr. Thomas R. Beaver, hired in 2014 as the Florida Keys medical examiner, wanted to renew his contract and keep working at the county’s Grassy Key facility.
Law-enforcement agencies, funeral home operators and county executives had a different take.
Five of 10 local surveys of police agencies and funeral homes collected by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission all said they were “non-favorable” toward a new contract for Beaver, citing incidents of confrontational behavior.
Another five surveys were not returned. No one sent a favorable survey. Sheriff Rick Ramsay said his relationship with the medical examiner had become unworkable.
“This is unheard of,” Medical Examiners board chairman Dr. Stephen Nelson said at a May special meeting in Marathon. “There isn’t a single one that has anything nice to say. The nicest thing they say is that they’re not going to have any response.”
Beaver said in his defense that he performed more than 650 local autopsies and 600 death-scene inspections in the Keys, and was being singled out by “a very closed community.”
The Examiners Commission didn’t agree, unanimously declining to endorse a new contract with the state.
Monroe County’s search committee tapped a new medical examiner in July but they could not agree on finances. Dr. Michael Steckbauer, the second-ranked pick, then accepted the position and now serves as medical examiner.
