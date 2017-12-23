Key West weathers Irma, murders and housing crisis in 2017

The city of Key West dodged the worst of Hurricane Irma, being left largely unscathed while the Lower and Middle Keys took the hardest hits of the Category 4 storm. Islamorada also sustained heavy damage.
But an affordable housing crisis only made worse by the Sept. 10 hurricane’s wrath, and a rare spate of homicides, troubled the Southernmost City during 2017 while a new branding of Fantasy Fest, the opening of the Truman Waterfront Park amphitheater and a local campaign to help hurricane survivors north of the city provided glimpses of hope.
Irma left mostly landscaping headaches and downed trees although some residents suffered flooding and structural damage.
In 2017, the U.S. Navy marked a century of aviation in Key West with a grand celebration, recalling its service in World Wars I and II, and during the Cuban missile crisis and the Mariel boat lift.
The annual 10-day Fantasy Fest, which took place more than a month after the Sept. 10 hurricane, was under new management, led by Nadine Grossman Orr and her team of artists and marketers, but business owners said they took a 20 percent loss due to the timing of the storm.
As Mayor Craig Cates, first elected in 2009, began his final year in office, six locals signed up to run for the seat: David Bethune, Rick Brown, Bill Foley, Danny Hughes, Mitchell Jones and Darrin Smith. In the city commissioner races, only one had competition by year’s end as Mary Lou Hoover filed to run for the District 5 seat held by Commissioner Margaret Romero.
Housing
Key West ended 2017 by doing nothing to solve a dearth of affordable workforce housing, according to Commissioner Sam Kaufman, who said the recent deal to keep the Peary Court development in line with the city’s laws on affordable rents didn’t create any new housing stock.
But Cates said the city is moving forward with plans to build units at the former Easter Seals lot near the Stock Island building still occupied by the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, which renewed its dollar-a-year lease through March. To do that, though, the city would have to derail its previous plan to relocate its overnight homeless shelter, which is next to the Sheriff’s Office headquarters, to that spot on College Road. Cates says the shelter should go on county land where an assisted-living center stands.
Key West city commissioners approved a softer version of a “Sanctuary City” proposal by Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, saying the city would have no part in policing illegal immigrants on its own.
Cates helped local activists raise the rainbow flag outside City Hall as a show of support for the LGBTQ community.
The city took on the state in a fight to add flashing red lights to crosswalks on North Roosevelt Boulevard and remove at least one crosswalk where injuries have occurred. But the state said it couldn’t start work until 2019.
In August, the commission nixed adding bike-sharing services to Key West. Two weeks later the head of the proposal, bicycle and pedestrian coordinator Chris Hamilton, quit to run a local nonprofit.
City staff banked a total of $1.9 million in overtime for Irma, including salaried department heads, the police and fire chief and, the city clerk and the assistant city manager. City Manager Jim Scholl and City Attorney Shawn Smith did not partake in the overtime.
On the lighter side, the city’s welcome sign perched at the entrance to Key West was stolen in the days after Irma but returned by sheepish tourists who brought it to the Key West Express ferry port in Fort Myers. The ferry brought it to Key West and it was returned to the Rotary Club that paid $8,000 to install it years ago.
Terror case
Harlem Suarez, the 25-year-old convicted of buying what he through was a bomb and plotting to blow up a Florida Keys beach in allegiance to the Islamic state in 2015, deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison, a federal judge ruled in April.
“The offense is such a serious offense that people need to know that you can’t do that,” Judge Jose Martinez said in U.S. District Court in Key West after an hour-long sentencing hearing. “He was talking the talk. He was walking the walk and was in possession of what he thought was a weapon of mass destruction.”
Crime reared its head in 2017 as the city racked up six homicides, including the fatal stabbing of Mathew Bonnett, 59, on nearby Stock Island in what prosecutors call the “tree house murder” due to its location at a shanty, makeshift apartment shared by three people.
Bonnett was trying to help his neighbor when he was attacked during a robbery over drugs at 5650 Laurel Ave, police said.
Rory Hank Wilson, 50, of Stock Island, Franklin Tyrone Tucker, 46, of Key West and John Travis Johnson, 39, of Marathon were indicted on first-degree murder charges by a Monroe County grand jury Dec. 19 for the Nov. 17 homicide.
Lacy Morris, 31, of Sugarloaf Key remains jailed at the Stock Island Detention Center on $170,000 bond and charged with drunk-driving manslaughter, possession of marijuana and property damage DUI and personal injury DUI for the April 8 crash that killed Delray Beach police officer Christine Braswell, 40.
Braswell was killed when the scooter she was driving collided with Morris’ Nissan Altima, which was turning left into a Dion’s Quik Mart on Truman Avenue in Key West.
A woman’s body was found at Smathers Beach and a homeless man was killed by being knocked to the ground but police are still investigating the deaths of Candi Cooper while a man is accused of manslaughter in the death of Steven Sanderson.
Cooper, 38, of Big Sandy, Texas., was found by police after 8 p.m. Aug. 4 after her companion, Billy Baker, had pulled her from the water.
Baker said he was in the water with Cooper when he noticed her floating and unresponsive, police said, so he brought her to shore and called 911 and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Cooper was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Sanderson, 62, who sustained head injuries when he was struck and fell to the ground, died Aug. 20 at a Miami hospital, where he had been airlifted two days prior after police said he was sucker-punched at a gas station. Fred Hauch was later charged with manslaughter in the crime, which occurred around 8 p.m. at the corner of Truman Avenue and White Street
Death penalty?
The most shocking of the homicides was blamed by police on Justin Calhoun, a transgender woman accused of killing Mark Brann, 67, who on Aug. 14 was stabbed in both eyes with a pen and left with a piece of broken furniture jammed down his throat inside his home on 12th Street.
Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty for Calhoun if he is convicted of the murder.
Brann suffered severe head injuries during what police called “a brutal domestic-related attack,” and was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. Calhoun, a stripper in Tampa who said he stayed with Brann and had had a sexual relationship with him, rolled her eyes during arraignment.
Before Irma struck, a man was found dead inside a luxury condo at the Steamplant complex. A knife fight between two men at the high-end Steamplant Condos on Truman Avenue ended with the worst of it going to Jason Fitzgerald Henthorne, 47, of Wooster, Ohio, who died after his throat was slashed, according to a source close to the investigation.
Police called it a fight between Henthorne and Mikhael Anthony Blumin of Key West, who was found at 3:47 a.m. Sept. 8 covered in blood and seriously injured, according to the heavily redacted incident report released this week by Key West police.
Henthorne was found inside the condo on the floor covered in blood. Blumin was seen with another shirtless man walking from the rear of the building, police said.
Also in 2017, a local woman died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while inside her car at a state park in Key West on a Sunday, police said.
Rickie Lynn Jernigan, 52, was found May 20 in the parking lot of Fort Zachary Taylor State Park dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A witness had spotted Jernigan seated motionless inside her closed car.
