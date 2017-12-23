So long and good riddance, 2017

We can’t say goodbye to 2017 soon enough.
As the year winds down, we’re still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 storm that smashed the Lower Keys Sept. 10 and caused significant damage in Marathon and Islamorada.
While Key West and Key Largo were largely spared damage, debris piles remain all along U.S. 1, with some still growing even though adding to them is considered felony illegal dumping. Off U.S. 1 in the Lower Keys, similar piles also remain but right next to people’s houses, or what’s left of them. Thousands of people were left homeless from the storm and many people have simply given up and moved out of the Florida Keys.
The Key deer population on Big Pine Key was nearly wiped out when the herd was hit with New World screwworm, fly larvae that hatch and feed in open wounds of any warm-blooded animal and basically eat it alive. The first case of an endangered Key deer (they are found only in the Keys and are about 3 feet tall) getting infected happened in July 2016 but agriculture officials spent much of 2017 trying to eradicate the screwworms.
They did this by this past April by releasing some 124 million sterile screwworm flies to mate with wild flies, producing eggs that don’t hatch. Final count: 135 deer dead from screwworm, leaving the herd at about 875.
But that wasn’t all for the deer. In July, two mainland men were arrested during a traffic stop when the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy who pulled them over found three of the animals in their car. One had to be euthanized. In October, Eric Damas Acosta, 18, was sentenced to a year in prison for violating the Endangered Species Act. Tumani Young, 23 ,was given 180 days home confinement. Both also have to do 200 hours of community service.
Still in the Lower Keys, a state prison that operated on Big Pine Key since the 1950s closed, ending the practice of inmates working each day cleaning up the sides of U.S.
The approximately 60 inmates in the low-security Big Pine Road Prison were transferred to mainland prisons and the prison, leased by the state Department of Transportation, remains vacant as the state decides what to do with the 10-acre property on Key Deer Boulevard. The company contracted by DOT to use the inmate labor on U.S. 1 hired many of the former jail staff.
Throughout the Keys, we had more than our share of violent crime, more, it seemed, than usual. And we saw the conclusion of violent crimes from years past.
One case from 2015 came to a close last week, when Jeremy Macauley, 34, got two life sentences plus 30 years for the execution-style slayings of Tavernier couple Tara Rosado, 26, and Carlos Ortiz, 30, who were gunned down in their bedroom while Rosado’s three young children slept just down the hall. Police called it an extortion attempt over drugs gone bad.
And in a case from March 2016, Johnny Lee Hayes, 56, of Marathon was convicted a week and a half ago of rape, kidnapping, theft and aggravated battery in a case that shocked the Upper Keys due to its randomness and brutality.
Hayes was convicted of lying in wait in the woods for the 39-year-old victim as she walked along a tree-lined sidewalk on her way to Dillon’s Pub and Grill in the Tavernier Towne Shopping Center shortly after 9 p.m. March 13, 2016. The woman lived nearby and decided to walk instead of drive to the bar to meet a co-worker and his girlfriend because she knew she’d be drinking.
A jury concluded Hayes popped out of the woods, punched the woman and dragged her behind the trees, where he viciously beat her and then raped her.
“That was his plan,” prosecutor Val Winter said. “Stealth, darkness, ambush and attack and flee. Period.”
The year 2017 wasn’t only bad news, though. In today’s Keynoter and the edition coming Wednesday, we’re recounting in several stories highlights and lowlights of the past 12 months from all over Monroe County, from Key West to Middle Keys crime to Monroe County schools to unincorporated county issues.
Larry Kahn: 305-440-3218
Comments