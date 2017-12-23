Lower Keys ‘Quarry’ housing plan advances

With a new plan for traffic, backers of a proposed 208-apartment development in the Lower Keys steered around a significant hurdle Wednesday.
The Quarry, designed to provide workforce housing for a mix of incomes, won tentative approval from Monroe County’s Planning Commission on a development agreement which now will be forwarded to the Monroe County Commission.
“This is affordable housing the Keys can be proud of,” said Key West attorney Barton Smith, representing developer Quarry Partners LLC. “These are units people can be proud to live in and will keep people in the community.”
Residents on Big Coppitt Key previously lodged multiple objections over a road access plan that could have sent hundreds of new trips to and from the development through single-family neighborhoods, affecting Barcelona Drive and Avenue F. Access to U.S. 1 was proposed for a relatively small intersection at 4th Street, which drew skepticism from Monroe County staff.
Days before Wednesday’s meeting, the developers submitted two revised traffic plans intended to keep Quarry residents away from Big Coppitt streets.
One plan would create a new dedicated road from the Big Coppitt site property over a causeway to Rockland Key, where it would reach U.S. 1 at a new intersection.
Another proposal is similar but would have the new road connect with the Calle Uno intersection with U.S. 1 on Rockland Key, near mile marker 9.5.
Monroe County Commissioner George Neugent, representing the Lower Keys district, urged the Planning Commission to send the development agreement to the County Commission.
“We had a housing problem” before Hurricane Irma, Neugent said. “Now we have a critical problem that we’re going to have to deal with…Our economy cannot recover without a workforce.”
“This is the first time in my 20 years on the [County] Commission that I’ve come before the Planning Commission,” Neugent said. “I’m not asking you to do anything other than send this to the County Commission.”
“We’ve got some work to do and some tough decisions to make,” Neugent said. “With the intersection improvements, we’ve got to figure out how to make it work for the [current Big Coppitt] residents and the people coming into the housing.”
Sheriff Rick Ramsay also asked the Planning Commission to move forward, citing a loss of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office employees who depart for cheaper mainland housing. “We can’t stop the bleeding today,” he said, “but every day we delay, we’re losing police and firefighters.... This is a very important project, long overdue.”
Lower Keys residents said they were dubious about “substantial last-minute changes” on traffic in the project’s application.
“I don’t think you should vote on proposals not advertised on the agenda,” a Riviera Drive resident said. “It’s not supposed to be like a football game where plays are called to surprise the opponent at the last second.”
Bill Hunter of Sugarloaf Shores said he supports workforce housing but worries about “too much stuff at the last minute.”
“You can’t put that many people in a place they have not been have before and not have a problem with traffic,” Hunter said. “Make sure it meets all the requirements, and that includes traffic.”
Planning commissioners voted, 4-0, to send the draft development agreement, which generally outlines what type of building can take place, to the County Commission. Additional applications will be needed for more specific building permits.
Staff at the Boca Chica Naval Air Station also has tried to discourage housing in areas that could be affected by noise from military flight maneuvers.
As proposed, the Quarry’s nine buildings would be two-stories high over parking, with a total of 474 parking spaces. The 15-acre property would have a clubhouse and swimming pool.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments