Marathon canal cleanup should start by Jan. 1

More than three months post-Hurricane Irma, the wheels are in motion for canal cleanup to start in Marathon.
The Category 4 storm that blew through the Florida Keys Sept. 10 left behind tons of debris that’s been sitting in waterways for months now. For cleanup to start, each municipality has had to work out a memorandum of understanding with the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
An emergency meeting of the Marathon City Council Tuesday that lasted only 10 minutes resulted in resolutions being passed for approval with the DEP and FWC. City Planner George Garrett said canal cleanup in Marathon will probably start Jan. 1.
“We’ve located all the locations of persistent debris,” he said at a meeting Dec. 12.
Wednesday, he said the cleanup will be handled by the FDEP with support from the FWC.
Ealier this month, a Facebook photo of manatees in a canal at Key by the Sea condo complex in Marathon surrounded by Hurricane Irma debris posted to Facebook sparked outrage online.
“It’s just sickening,” said office manager Angela Sanders.
