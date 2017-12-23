Irma’s damage upends Upper Keys benefit festivals

Months later after landfall, Hurricane Irma still managed to blow away the popular Brew on the Bay festival on Key Largo.
The Rotary Club of Key Largo formally canceled the seventh annual craft-beer festival, scheduled for Jan. 20, 2018, because of ongoing storm-recovery operations at the venue, Rowell’s Waterfront Park.
“We just didn’t know if we could get into the park,” Rotary Club President Dennis Caltagirone said, “and we couldn’t find any other suitable venues.”
Rowell’s has been used to store massive mounds of vegetative debris from the Sept. 10 hurricane.
Tons of material has been hauled away from the mile marker 104.5 property, but heavy equipment remains. Monroe County officials have said the park’s open space may yet be needed for short-term storage of debris.
“We’ve been very lucky for many years,” Caltagirone said. “It takes one storm to show us the light on how we always have to consider Mother Nature. She’s going to do what she’s going to do.”
The eighth annual Stone Crab and Seafood Festival, planned for last Nov. 18 and 19 at Rowell’s, was canceled by the Key Largo Merchants Association. The seafood festival has not been rescheduled.
Caltagirone said the Rotary Club of Key Largo lost both of its two most lucrative fundraisers to Irma. The other, the Take Stock in Children Backcountry Challenge in late September, was affected by the loss of hotel space and a bruised Florida Bay.
Organizers later staged some tournament-related events at the Tavernier Elks Lodge.
“We couldn’t get into the bay,” Caltagirone said. “We did everything we normally do — except fish.”
Loss of funding for Rotary scholarships and charities was unfortunate, he said, but donations and a reserve fund will still allow the group to make contributions.
“We’ve been active for 28 years and we’re very solvent,” he said.
Some Upper Keys events are starting to return.
Cheeca Lodge & Spa staff said this week that its 28th annual Presidential Sailfish Tournament will happen Jan. 26 to 28, despite the renovation closure of the namesake resort. Headquarters of the Presidential, the third event in the Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Championship, will be at Whale Harbor in Islamorada.
“Our Presidential Sailfish Tournament has become one of the year’s most anticipated events,” Cheeca General Manager Bob LaCasse said in a statement. “We’re pleased to continue the legacy at a new venue while we make progress to reopen our resort.”
For information, contact Lisa Thornhill at (305) 517-4512 or email at lthornhill@cheeca.com ; or Liz Hill at (305) 451-5094 or lizhillfirst@bellsouth.net .
