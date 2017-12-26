Keys visitor dies snorkeling Monday

A Missouri man died while snorkeling Monday off the Middle Keys, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.
Owen Holmes, 69, of Ozark, Mo., was visiting the Keys with family and aboard a boat operated by Starfish Snorkeling in Marathon. They were in the water near Sombrero Light, about six miles offshore, when Holmes began to have problems, agency spokeswoman Becky Herrin said. He was brought aboard the boat where the crew began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The U.S. Coast Guard responded and transported Holmes to shore. He was then taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Holmes had “a number of” medical conditions, Herrin said. There was no sign of trauma or injury visible. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of his death.
