Plane-crash victims were planning Keys trip

After five people died in the crash of a twin-engine Cessna 340 early Sunday morning, grief spread over the Christmas holidays as family, friends, colleagues and students of those aboard tried to absorb the devastating news.
Attorney John Shannon, 70, of Lakeland, was piloting the plane that came down in dense fog shortly after takeoff at 7:15 a.m. Sunday at Bartow Municipal Airport. Bartow is east of Tampa.
All aboard died on impact: His two daughters Olivia Shannon, 24, and Victoria (Tori) Shannon Worthington, 26, Victoria’s newlywed husband, Peter Worthington, 27; and family friend Krista Clayton, 32.
John Shannon had been planning a day of fun for his family, flying down to Key West and returning that evening for Christmas Eve gathering, family friend Carla Estridge said.
Clayton, the mother of an 18-month-old and a 3-year-old, had touched the lives of hundreds of other children as an elementary teacher in Polk County schools. For at least five years, she was a sixth-grade history teacher at Discovery Academy in Lake Alfred. For the past year and a half Clayton taught at Jewett School of the Arts in Winter Haven.
“Her most outstanding trait was making each student feel very special,” said Carol Fulks, executive director of Discovery Academy. “I think she will remain the favorite teacher of many of her students.”
“She was an outstanding teacher. She taught world culture and she would transform a living model of whatever history she was teaching.”
Clayton was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and still has family there, Fulks said.
“Our hearts are broken by the news that we have lost one of our teachers, Krista Clayton, in this tragic plane crash,” Jacqueline Byrd, Polk Schools’ superintendent, said in an emailed statement. “Those who choose to dedicate their lives to educating children are irreplaceable gifts. We have all lost something very special. We are praying for her family and all who loved her, as well as all the victims of this crash and their loved ones.”
Victoria Shannon Worthington was also a teacher and her younger sister, Olivia, was in her third-year at Southeastern University studying to be a teacher.
After graduating from Lakeland High School, where she was a volleyball star, Victoria Shannon went to Clemson University, where she met her husband-to-be Peter Worthington, said Estridge.
“They got married in June,” Estridge said. “My daughter Elizabeth was in the wedding and I attended, too. The majority of the wedding party was from Clemson. Tori and Peter were diehard Clemson fans and traveled to all the games. Even the team mascot, the Clemson Tiger, came to their wedding.”
Worthington was a third-year law student at the University of Maryland, Estridge said, and “was a prince, a wonderful man.”
After graduating from Clemson, Victoria Shannon had earned her master’s degree from Harvard and taken a job teaching elementary school in Baltimore.
Her enthusiasm is evident in a grant request she wrote for DonorsChoose.org, asking for folders to help her fourth-grade language arts students. “Our school provides inner city students with the opportunity to learn the core subjects in a second language while still benefiting from English Language Arts,” she had explained in her request, which was fully funded.
“I was baking cookies to take to the dinner on Christmas Eve at John’s house when I got the word of the crash,” Estridge said. “Our families had shared many holidays.”
“John (Shannon) was involved in so many things: his church, his legal profession, Kiwanis Club, the Republican Party, he had run for office. He had touched so many lives,” Estridge said. “His girls were the same, involved in many activities and with many ties. He had a spirit of giving and he passed it on to his girls.”
The Shannon daughters’ mother, Lavinia Kinloch, lives in Lakeland, she said.
Estridge said Victoria and her own daughter, Elizabeth, became fast friends in kindergarten at St. Paul’s and the friendship lasted through separate high schools, colleges and careers in different cities. “My daughter is getting married soon and Tori was supposed to be in her wedding; they had always planned to be in each other’s weddings.”
“Such a beautiful family. It is such a tragedy,” Estridge said.
