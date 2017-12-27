Dead-boat count: 1,637

Three and a half months since Hurricane Irma slammed the Keys as a Category 4, they’re still coming out.
The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that it has now removed 1,637 hurricane-damaged or destroyed boats from Monroe County waters. That’s out of 2,325 boats removed from all Florida waters.
Doing the removal is the Unified Command for the response, officially called Emergency Support Function 10 (ESF-10) Florida, which consists of leaders from the Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
About 110 people from state and federal agencies are involved in the removal. They are prioritizing the removal of vessels based on potential negative environmental impacts.
Vessel owners are encouraged to hire a salvage company to recover their boats. Owners who want to remove their own vessels can visit http://myfwc.com/boating/vessel-hotline/removal for guidelines.
Owners of displaced boats who lack the resources to have their boat repaired, or if their vessel is determined to be beyond repair, can release ownership of the vessel through a waiver provided by the FWC.
The process can be initiated by contacting the FWC through the Vessel Removal Hotline at (305) 985-3744 and requesting to turn over a displaced vessel. An FWC representative will then contact the owner to explain the process and facilitate the potential turnover of ownership.
The public is encouraged to call the National Response Center at (800) 424-8802 to report any pollution incidents.
