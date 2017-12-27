Boaters needed to help find nautical changes

No one knows the extent of Hurricane Irma’s redesign of the Florida Keys marine bottom. A new effort beginning in January aims to provide some aquatic clarity.
The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary will partner with Navionics, a private chart-maker company, along with many Keys boating and tourism interests “to remap marine and inland waterways impacted by the hurricane.”
“When Hurricane Irma passed through South Florida,” says a Navionics statement, “some marine resources were affected. Some shorelines and bottom contours also were changed.”
“By working together, the remapping initiative will improve boater safety in these areas,” the firm said.
Navionics, a company credited with pioneering electronic nautical charts in 1984, aims to work with agencies and private boaters to collect information gathered from a variety of marine recorders, checking the current water depth at locations and alerting others to new piles of unseen marine debris.
Information on coastal changes will be shared with federal agencies for use in Notices to Mariners and future NOAA Chart editions, and available online.
“Navionics will share the debris locations with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, who will then have it physically removed,” according to the company, acquired by mapmaker Garmin in October. “Recording and uploading sonar logs to Navionics can be easily done from any boat because Navionics accepts sonar data from all major plotter and sonar brands.”
Participants who send in sonar logs of targeted areas by the Feb. 20, 2018, end of the survey can receive free Navionics updates for a year, and will be eligible for a drawing of donated trips and gear.
Information on participating will be posted Jan. 4 on the Navionics website and at participating West Marine locations in South Florida. Surveys begin Jan. 19.
Local participants include the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, the Keys marine sanctuary, Hawks Cay Resort, Hell’s Bay Boatworks, Sea Tow, West Marine and others.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
