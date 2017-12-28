Driver plows through wall at Marathon bar while customers outside dine

A 43-year-old Big Pine Key man who crashed his truck into the Overseas Pub and Grill in Marathon Wednesday night is reportedly in critical but stable condition in a Miami hospital.
Lee Brown was driving south on U.S. 1 at mile marker 49 bayside just before 10 p.m. when his Toyota Tundra veered onto the shoulder and into the bar, according to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleen McKinney. He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
She did not say why Brown lost control. No one was in the dining room and no one was hurt by the truck that came barreling through the roadside wall, and then another wall on the west side of the restaurant.
A bartender who was working the outside bar Wednesday night told the Keynoter it sounded like a bomb went off and “everything happened so fast.” He and others were busy pulling chairs and bar stools out of the restaurant Thursday morning. Other workers were seen removing piles of wood and debris.
The Tundra was still in the bar Wednesday night, covered in debris and insulation as a broken water main splashed water onto the ground. The truck had been removed as of Thursday morning.
Bar manager Betsy Facenda said the dining room will be boarded up and the Overseas will be shut down for a few days.
The dining room runs parallel to U.S. 1, while the main indoor bar sits in the center of the building. An outdoor bar sits on the backside of the property and there’s a new liquor store on the east end of the building. Facenda did not say when the bar will be open again, but Facebook posts from employees indicate it could be about a week.
The Overseas Pub and Grill was reborn under the ownership of Tim O’Connell, who bought the 7,800-square-foot place in 2013; before that, it had been closed for years. A new liquor store had its grand opening just a few weeks ago, but was not affected in the crash, according to an employee who was on site Thursday morning.
O’Connell and his wife Kathleen moved here in 2000 from Buffalo, N.Y., where they still have a trucking and transportation business. They transformed the Overseas from the dive bar that it was into the popular spot it is today.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
