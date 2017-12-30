Tibetan Buddhists set intentions, not resolutions

It’s not a New Year’s resolution, the commonplace option for legions of people with promises to lose 10 pounds, make more money or cut out the fast food.
Instead, the Tibetan Buddhist tradition is to set intentions for the new year, focusing on the process of change rather than an ultimate instant goal. An intention may be to be more mindful of greedy thoughts or being kind to oneself and others.
Today in advance of Monday’s New Year’s Day, Debra Kupchok of Big Pine Key will bring her quartz crystal singing bowls to a Key West nature chapel and join with Ellen Booth Church, via Skype, to create a healing intention-setting ceremony for the New Year.
“Most people, when they go into the new year, go in with an aspiration or intention,” Kupchok said. “The way the crystal bowls work is they help carry that vibration of their intention.”
It could be for health, healing, abundance or recovery from Hurricane Irma.
“They write on a piece of paper one word or a short sentence and we’ll put them into one of the crystal bowls and we’ll go into meditation, people can focus in on the energy of that intention,” Kupchok said.
“Intention is more of the energy, the thought behind the goal,” she said. “If your resolution is to lose weight, a better way of setting an intention is more of an energy or a feeling of a New Year’s resolution of a goal. It’s a little bit deeper than a resolution.”
The ceremony is today from 10 a.m. to noon at the Key West Tropical Forest and Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road. The event is free but donations will go toward the Tara Mandala Scholarship Fund.
Key West Tara Mandala is a Florida Keys Tibetan Buddhist Sangha within the teaching lineage of Lama Tsultrim Allione and led by Ellen Booth Church. All are welcome.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments