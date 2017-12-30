Irma debris removal restarts on county roads

The collection of Hurricane Irma debris resumed Wednesday on Monroe County roads in the mile marker 16 to 40 area in the Lower Keys after a short break for Christmas.
No county roads in these areas have received a final collection pass. If you have debris in county rights of way or private roads, it will get picked up. More than 1 million cubic yards of debris has been collected from just this area alone, the area hardest hit by the Category 4 Sept. 10 storm.
If you live between mile markers 16 and 40 and have eligible hurricane debris remaining in your yard, place it on the nearest county right of way. This is important to expedite the cleanup and ensure all eligible hurricane debris is picked up.
The final collection of hurricane debris on Duck Key, Conch Key and in the city of Layton is also underway. The deadline has passed in these areas to put hurricane debris on county and city rights of way.
The Florida Department of Transportation’s debris contractor, MCM, is conducting a final pass along U.S. 1 in the Keys. It’s been illegal for weeks now to dump any hurricane debris in the U.S. 1 right of way or on county roads that have received or in the midst of a final sweep. This includes Key Largo, Tavernier and from Stock Island to mile marker 15 (Baypoint).
Also, discarded Christmas trees in the Keys should not be put on hurricane debris piles for pickup. The trees should be put with your regular yard waste for collection.
