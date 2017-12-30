Hurricane money numbers keep going up

Almost four months post-Hurricane Irma, the amount of federal dollars given to Florida Keys residents continues going up.
New numbers from county staff show $118 million in federal funding has been given to residents for housing, flood insurance claims and other needs in the months following the worst storm in the islands in since 1960.
As that amount keeps rising, other stats are going down. The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s temporary lodging program, which puts people up in hotels, has dropped significantly to 430 households from nearly 3,000 to start after the Sept. 10 Cateogry 4 storm.
Since then, FEMA has provided $58.1 million in grants to Monroe County homeowners and renters for uninsured damage and losses in the storm, according to county information officer Cammy Clark.
The National Flood Insurance Program, which is part of FEMA, has paid more than $60 million in flood insurance claims for Keys policy holders, and the Small Business Administration has approved $130.3 million in low-interest disaster loans for residents and business owners, Clark said.
This includes 1,840 home loans totaling $98.7 million, 272 business loans of $26.7 million and 71 business economic injury disaster loans of $4.9 million.
More than 16,000 households have received FEMA grants, which can include money for temporary rental assistance, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance, such as replacing destroyed personal property.
More than 9,000 households have been given rental assistance and many families received two months’ worth, Clark said.
There are 173 Monroe County households living in travel trailers provided by FEMA.
The deadline to register for FEMA help has passed, but people who still need rental assistance or help with other questions can call (800)-621-3362.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments