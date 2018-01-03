It’s cold for the Keys — and about to get colder

As Florida Keys residents accustomed to subtropic climes clutch their sweaters tightly about them in this blustery first week of 2018, be warned: It’s going to get colder.
Temperatures in the Upper Keys are projected to dip to around 47 degrees in the overnight lows Thursday and Friday.
“If it gets into the upper 40s in the Upper Keys, that’s below average and pretty close to a record low for this time of year,” said Stephen Chesser, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Key West.
Key West nights will be somewhat warmer, but the mercury still will be retreating to the low- to mid-50s before warming back up into the upper 60s for the daily highs. However, strong winds of 15 to 20 mph and possible clouds could make it seem cooler.
Winds coming off the mainland tend to make the Upper Keys colder than the Lower Keys in winter, Chesser said. “In the Lower Keys, winds coming over larger areas of water modify that cold-air mass fairly quickly.”
The winter storm that has cold-stunned much of the nation could linger for a while. A front forming Tuesday over the northern Bahamas was expected to create an “arctic surge [that] will bring freezing air to Central Florida and blustery and cold conditions as far south as South Florida, the Keys and Bahamas into this weekend,” AccuWeather.com reported Tuesday.
Winter visitors could still plunge into nearshore waters, “depending on how hardy they are,” Chesser said.
Shallower waters are cooler but water temperatures at the reef remain in the mid-70s — still warmer than North Florida’s springs.
Divers coming south for the winter often are not discouraged by January temperatures in the Keys, said John Bruen, an instructor at the Keys Dives operation in Islamorada.
“The water is warmer than the air so as long as you’re in the water, it’s fine,” Bruen said Tuesday. “But then you have to come out of the water.”
Average temperatures for early January in the Florida Keys typically have highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-60s. But the ongoing winter storms that have delivered deep snows and below-zero temperatures to much of the nation hardly are typical.
“A reinforcing shot of bitter, arctic air will soon prolong the long-lived cold outbreak,” the Weather Channel reported Tuesday, “shattering more daily records and sending wind chills to dangerously cold levels.”
For Keys residents, it may seem cold — but it’s not the chillingly memorable January from eight years ago.
Beginning on Jan. 2, 2010, temperatures went down and stayed down for nearly two weeks, hitting Key West with consecutive lows of 42 degrees on Jan. 10 and 11. The average temperatures for those two days were more than 20 degrees below the normal average for the dates.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments