New Year’s accidents on Key Largo injure two

Two Upper Keys residents people suffered serious injuries in separate Key Largo traffic accidents as 2017 turned into 2018, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.
Kimberly Kelley, 48, of Tavernier was flown by a helicopter ambulance to a Miami trauma center after a Sunday motorcycle accident at mile marker 108, near the Jewfish Creek Bridge.
Kelley was operating her GSXR Suzuki sport motorcycle south on U.S. 1 around 4:13 p.m., when traffic braked in front of her. Kelley “failed to see traffic slowing down, causing [her] to lose control and lay the motorcycle down on the left side,” FHP Trooper Shawn Martin wrote in a report.
She was wearing a helmet when she came to rest on the highway. Other southbound traffic stopped without striking her.
Kelley, described by friends as an experienced motorcyclist, reportedly was released after several hours of treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No charges were filed and alcohol was not a factor, Martin reported.
Pedestrian hit
John F. Kelsey, 68, of Key Largo tried to walk across U.S. 1 near mile marker 104 after midnight Monday when he was struck by a car traveling north.
Kelsey’s injuries in the 12:35 a.m. accident required emergency transport to Jackson South Community Hospital, Trooper K. Gutierrez reported.
The victim stepped into the road’s outside lane and was hit by the front of a 2017 Lexus car driven by James Burse, 30, of Waycross, Ga. The FHP said the driver was not at fault. Burse and his passengers, a Miami woman and a 10-year-old girl, were not hurt.
Kelsey’s condition was not available at press time.
Power pole
A sport utility vehicle slammed into two power poles on North Key Largo at 4:27 a.m. Sunday.
Erik T. Moffett, 24, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., was driving a 2013 Ford Edge south on State Road 905, about a mile north of the intersection with U.S. 1 near mile marker 107.
Moffett “failed to maintain a single lane” and drove off the right side of the two-lane road, crashing head-on into a power pole. The SUV spun around the pole before side-swiping a second pole.
Moffett was wearing a seat belt and declined medical treatment, Gitierrez reported. Alcohol was not a factor. The driver was ticketed for running off the road. No damage estimates were available.
