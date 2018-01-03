Police: Driver in Overseas Pub and Grill crash was going to pick up daughter

A 43-year-old Big Pine Key man who crashed his truck into the Overseas Pub and Grill in Marathon last week was reportedly driving there to pick up his daughter.
Around 10 p.m., Lee Brown was going 55 mph south on U.S. 1 when his Toyota Tundra veered onto the shoulder and into the bar at mile marker 49 bayside, according to Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Pedro Reinoso. Brown was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
His injuries were not life threatening, Reinoso said, and no one else was hurt by the truck that came barreling through the roadside wall, and then another wall on the west side of the restaurant around 10 p.m..
Twenty minutes before the crash, two families had been dining in the exact spot where the truck came crashing through.
The FHP still has not released information about where Brown was traveling from, whether he was under the influence of something or why he lost control.
“Crash investigations are very complex and involve a lot of things that take time. It can take quite a while,” said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin.
It took just a day to clean up mounds of debris left behind in the dining room by the truck and the bar/restaurant was open for business again Friday.
Owner Tim O’Connell said it’ll probably be six months until things are back to normal.
“We have to have an engineer go in and tell us how to rebuild it, but by the end of the next summer we ought to be in good shape,” he said.
