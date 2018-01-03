These are the top 10 things that irked us in 2017

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has released its top 10 consumer complaints filed with the department in 2017
Complaints about violations of the state’s Do Not Call list were the most common, followed by complaints related to landlord/ tenant issues, fuel and gasoline, and motor-vehicle repair. The department says it has recovered $2,659,000 for Florida consumers in 2017.
In 2017, the department says it received 40,855 complaints and responded to 215,870 calls, 16,247 emails and 11,464 online chats from consumers. The top 10 complaints, according to the department, were:
▪ Do Not Call, 19,112.
▪ Landlord/tenant, 2,164.
▪ Fuel/petroleum, 1,555.
▪ Motor-vehicle repair, 1,386.
▪ Medical billing, 1,253.
▪ Communications, 1,160.
▪ Other/miscellaneous, 1,105.
▪ Travel/vacation plans, 1,028.
▪ Motor vehicle/sales accessories, 1,021.
▪ Construction, 973.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is the state’s clearinghouse for consumer complaints, protection and information. The call center is staffed with people who can respond to questions about programs and regulations under the department’s purview and provide information on topics or direct callers to the appropriate government agency.
Consumers who believe fraud has taken place can contact the department’s consumer protection and information hotline at (800) 435-7352.
