Key West leaders address $460K in Hurricane Irma damages

The Key West City Commission today will deal with more than $460,000 in damages to its marinas caused by Hurricane Irma, the bulk of which was done to the historic seaport.
The Key West Historic Seaport suffered $389,000 worth of damage, with 37 pilings either severely damaged or destroyed by Irma, which struck Sept. 10 but hit the Southernmost City only as a Category 1 hurricane while up the Keys wreaking havoc on homes and businesses.
“There is also 1,300 square feet of structural damaged to the docks and/or harbor walk along with 300 square feet of a destroyed finger pier,” Karen Olson, deputy director of city ports and marinas, wrote in a memo to City Manager Jim Scholl.
Of two bids received, the lowest came from Ebsary Foundation Company. D.N. Higgins bid $491,400 for the job. The funding will come from the city’s Disaster Recovery Fund, Olson said.
Ebsary also has a contract to repair piers at the the city marina at Garrison Bight, where one-third of the Kingfish Pier was destroyed. City staff is asking for an emergency procurement to make temporary repairs to the pier as it already has another pier under construction.
Both items are on the agenda for tonight’s commission meeting set to start at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St.
Also tonight, the commission will consider:
▪ Approving a resolution to exempt the Florida Keys SPCA from having to comply with the city law requiring new construction to include public art pieces on its under-construction $8.4 million shelter on Stock Island. City law allows for nonprofits to be let off the hook for such costs, Commissioner Sam Kaufman said in his proposal. City law requires 1 percent of all new construction be set aside to pay for art outside the building.
▪ Approving a resolution from Commission Richard Payne to require new roofs to be made of metal or concrete in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
▪ City Manager Scholl is scheduled to discuss allegations of unfit conditions at the Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter, claims made by the former shelter director who was fired in the immediate days following Irma. Scholl’s report to the commission is also set to include talk of the feasibility of renovating the Police Athletic League building at the Truman Waterfront.
