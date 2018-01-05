Irma aftermath: What needs improvement?

No one wants to go through another Hurricane Irma but just in case, Monroe County emergency managers want to learn from the Category 4 experience.
Florida Keys residents can help by sharing their concerns, Emergency Manager Director Marty Senterfitt said Tuesday.
“We’ve been watching and listening,” Senterfitt said. “We hope to get an idea of the top three to five things that we can work on to be better prepared for the future.”
Emergency Management staff will hold a series of six public workshops, beginning Monday and running through Jan. 22, to hear “where the community thinks, positive or not, on where we need to focus,” Senterfitt said.
“We want feedback on what went right, and what went wrong before, during and after Hurricane Irma” struck Sept. 10, he said.
“We know people are not happy about the debris situation. We get that,” said Senterfitt. “No one is happy with the performance of the contractors.”
The question of when to allow residents to return to the storm-battered Keys requires a more complex decision, he said.
“People coming back after evacuation or wanting to come check their property were in Florida City demanding to be let in,” Senterfitt said.
“But some people who stayed said we let them in too fast,” citing concerns over cleanup and possible looters, he continued. “It would not surprise me to find that 50 percent say we didn’t let them in quickly enough, and 50 percent say it was too soon.”
“There’s also a third party to consider: The utilities,” Senterfitt said. “Do we want to let people in when there may not be any power or water?”
Roads had to be cleaned of wires and downed trees to allow access, he said. If people started dumping debris along the roads, that could slow the pace of restoring electricity and drinking water.
“We want to have a strategic plan moving forward,” Senterfitt said. “It’s not about throwing stuff at the wall to see what sticks. We’re looking for thoughtful ideas.”
The community-feedback sessions all run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meeting dates and locations:
▪ Monday, Jan. 8: Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, 102050 Overseas Highway, Key Largo.
▪ Tuesday, Jan. 9: Founders Park Community Room (at the Aquatic Center complex), mile marker 87 in Islamorada.
▪ Wednesday, Jan. 10: Harvey Government Center, County Commission chambers, 1200 Truman Avenue, Key West.
▪ Thursday, Jan. 11: Marathon Government Center, County Commission chambers, 2798 Overseas Highway, Marathon.
▪ Monday, Jan. 15: Keys Community Church, 30300 Overseas Highway (in front of former Habitat ReStore), Big Pine Key.
▪ Monday, Jan. 22: Sugarloaf Fire Station, 17175 Overseas Highway, Sugarloaf Key.
