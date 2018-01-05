Wildlife officials concerned about cold snap’s impact on turtles

Sure it’s cold out there. Very cold, if you’re a Floridian. But while people mostly feel discomfort by the frigid — by Florida standards — conditions, for state wildlife, being this cold for too long can be deadly.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is particulary concerned about the cold snap’s effect on sea turtles.
“When the water temperatures drop, stunned sea turtles may float listlessly in the water on or near shore,” FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton said in a prepared statement. “Although these turtles may appear to be dead, they are often still alive. It is important to report these turtles to the FWCWildlife Alert Hotline as soon as possible.”
Since the cold weather started earlier this week, Sutton said FWC staff and volunteers have rescued almost 100 sea turtles from the abnormally cold waters, mostly in northwest Florida, said Kipp Frohlich, director of FWC’s Division of Habitat and Species Conservation. “We are also monitoring the Mosquito Lagoon and other areas of the state to see if sea turtles are being impacted there.”
The Florida manatee is another species state wildlife officials are monitoring as temperatures stay cold.
When water temperatures drop, manatees gather in warm-water habitats such as discharge canals at power plants and natural springs. The FWC asks that boaters be extra vigilant in watching for manatees in shallow waters near the coast, both inland and coastal, and obey all posted manatee speed zone signs.
“Boaters should avoid areas where large numbers of manatees are gathered,” Gil McRae, head of FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, stated. “Aggregated animals should not be disturbed, as this could cause them to leave the warm-water sites that help them cope with cold temperatures.”
Extended periods of unusually cold weather can also kill fish outright by cold stress or make fish more susceptible to disease. Warm-water species, including the popular game fish snook, are particularly vulnerable to cold temperatures, according to the FWC. Affected fish may appear lethargic and may be seen at the surface where the water may be warmer from the sun.
The FWC monitors fish disease and mortality events around the state. Report dead and dying fish to the FWC Fish Kill Hotline at 800-636-0511.
All other distressed wildlife may be reported to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
