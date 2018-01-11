Homeless bank robber gets 30 months in prison

A homeless Key West man will spend 30 months in federal prison for robbing a bank by telling the teller he had a bomb in his backpack, which was a lie.
Stephen Stump, 37, had already pleaded guilty in February to robbing the Centennial Bank, 701 Whitehead St., of $3,200 on Oct. 25, 2016, when he was sentenced at U.S. District Court in Key West on Tuesday.
He went straight to Duval Street to buy a drink and tipped the bartender $50, which was later returned to the bank with the rest of the cash.
Stump then walked back to the scene of the crime to wait for police to put him in handcuffs as an officer interviewed a witness. He later told police said he suffers from schizophrenia and preferred prison to the outside world.
Senior Judge James Lawrence King gave Stump 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Stump must also pay the court a $100 penalty.
Stump’s public defender had said Stump deserves leniency because he didn’t specifically threaten anyone’s life and made a “statement,” not a threat, at the bank.
