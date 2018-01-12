Keys board considers metal roofs, deadly drugs

To metal or not to metal, that is the roofing question facing Monroe County Commission members Wednesday.
A proposed ordinance that would require a metal “standing seam” roof for most residences and commercial buildings in the unincorporated county returns to the commission for what could be a final vote at the Marathon Government Center.
“It is the observation of the Board of County Commissioners that metal roofs suffered substantially less damage and performed better during hurricane Irma than did other materials,” says the proposed ordinance.
Intended to provide legal support for Florida Keys homeowners who need a new roof after Hurricane Irma and want insurers to pay for one stronger than shingles, the ordinance could eventually raise costs for many residences and businesses during routine roof replacement or new construction.
Representatives of building-supply manufacturers and some roofing professionals have disagreed, citing improved non-metal materials and building standards.
The action reaching commissioners also seeks approval to ask the Florida Building Commission and state legislators to modify existing laws that could upend a local metal-roof mandate.
Drug lawsuit?
County Attorney Bob Shillinger plans to ask commissioners if they want to join a class-action lawsuit by communities against opioid manufacturers and distributors.
“In short, [plaintiffs] assert that any local government which has expended increased funds on its criminal justice system and emergency medical services as a result of opioid related cases has a potential claim,” says a report to the board.
“Locally, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports a 340 percent increase in opioid-related arrests countywide since 2007,” it continues.
In the 2015 drug report from Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Monroe County had “the highest percentage of oxycodone-related deaths per capita in the state,” say a summary.
