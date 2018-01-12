Keys school board asked to endorse Padget’s proposal

The Monroe County School Board on Tuesday will consider formally endorsing a housing proposal laid out by education activist John Padget who says 480 rentals can replace the schools’ administrative offices at the waterfront property of Trumbo Point in Key West.
Veteran board member Andy Griffiths says he will ask the board’s chairman and attorney to put together some language in a resolution to have the board back the proposal, called The Porches because each unit would have a porch.
“In concept,” Griffiths said this week. “This is just to get the ball rolling in concept. This should be a self-supporting project.”
Griffiths said the housing at Trumbo Point would provide affordable apartments for first responders, police officers, firefighters, teachers, bus drivers and other members of the workforce.
“I’d rather just say ‘key people,’” Griffiths said, of the people who would live at The Porches.
Padget says he will plunk down the money to design apartments on eight acres along Trumbo Road.
But government officials, including the Monroe County School Board and city of Key West elected leaders, will have to take the action to make sure land-use regulations and permitting is allowed, he said.
According to Padget’s plan, a single person earning no more than $51,450 yearly would pay $1,286 while someone earning $77,280 would pay $1,932 monthly. Two people earning a combined $58,800 a year would pay $1,470 in rent. Those earning a total earnings of $88,320 would pay $2,208.
An efficiency or studio apartment in Key West runs at about $1,700 a month and room rents have soared from $850 six years ago to approximately $1,200 a month and up.
The board meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Coral Shores High School in Tavernier and will start its regular meeting at 5 p.m.
Also on the agenda Tuesday:
▪ A $65,000 contract with Pro Therapy Staffing for educational counseling from Jan. 17 through June 1. The hourly rate would by $72.
▪ An update from administrator Pat Lefere about Plantation Key School, which remains under construction, along with work at Stanley Switlik Elementary in Marathon and Gerald Adams Elementary on Stock Island.
▪ Finance and Performance officials will discuss the Department of Education budget and the governor’s budget in conjunction with the start of the legislative session in Tallahassee this week.
