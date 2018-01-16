Key Largo firefighters battle house fire Tuesday morning

Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department firefighters extinguished a blaze at a bayfront home Tuesday morning.
The fire happened on North Bounty Lane in the Pirates Cove subdivision off mile marker 96. Firefighters responded at 8:10 a.m., said Capt. David Garrrido. No one was home at the time, and no one was injured in the blaze.
The fire started in, and was isolated to, the living room overlooking the Florida Bay, Garrido said.
“The home was partially burned, but it is still salvageable,” Garrido said.

