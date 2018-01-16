A fire in a Key Largo house Tuesday, Jan. 16, destroyed the home’s living room, but firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading.
Local

Key Largo firefighters battle house fire Tuesday morning

By David Goodhue

dgoodhue@keysreporter.com

January 16, 2018 03:31 PM

Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department firefighters extinguished a blaze at a bayfront home Tuesday morning.

The fire happened on North Bounty Lane in the Pirates Cove subdivision off mile marker 96. Firefighters responded at 8:10 a.m., said Capt. David Garrrido. No one was home at the time, and no one was injured in the blaze.

The fire started in, and was isolated to, the living room overlooking the Florida Bay, Garrido said.

“The home was partially burned, but it is still salvageable,” Garrido said.

David Goodhue: 305-440-3204

