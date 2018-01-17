Cane soccer team seeks to avenge only loss

A narrow Coral Shores High soccer win over local rival Key West High last Friday was satisfying, but this week brings a chance for sweet payback.
The 8-1 Hurricanes travel to St. Brendan on Friday, aiming to even the score against the only team to beat the Coral Shores boys this winter.
“We’re looking forward to this one,” head coach Jorge Bosque said Monday. “This is the game we want to win.”
St. Brendan (5-3-1) edged the Hurricanes in a 2-1 decision Dec. 15 in Tavernier, the only blemish on the Coral Shores record going into Tuesday’s scheduled game against Marathon High (results pending).
Coral Shores held off Key West, 4-3, Friday in Tavernier, the score and result matching a Dec. 11 game. The Conchs dipped to 3-10.
“Key West played well,” Bosque said. “We were able to play better.”
Senior Bryan Placencia scored two goals for Coral Shores, including the final shot from about 35 yards out that gave the Canes a 4-2 edge. That proved to be the game-winner after the Conchs scored with about eight minutes remaining.
“We held on but we had some defensive breakdowns that shouldn’t have happened,” Bosque said.
Cane Tom Nelson scored on a header off a corner kick, and Alex Jordan booted Coral Shores’ second goal.
Coral Shores travels to Westland High of Hialeah on Tuesday.
Girls get tie
Coral Shores’ girls soccer team ended its Friday home match against Key West in a scoreless tie.
“It was a hard-fought, typical classic battle with Key West and Coral Shores,” said Cane head coach Pat Fazio. “Both teams had their chances to take the game.”
Goalie Madeline Chilton made several key saves to preserve the shutout, including a stop on the goal line.
“With our multiple injuries, we didn’t have the bodies,” Fazio said.
The Lady Canes (6-6-1) had “a few great [scoring] opportunities” on attacks by Emma Lovell, Kyla Catarineau and Lexi Gautier, the coach noted.
Results from a scheduled Tuesday game at Marathon High were pending. Coral Shores will play in the District 16-2A Tournament, beginning Monday. First-round match sites will be decided by the higher seeds.
