‘Complete team effort’ leads to win for Lady Fins

Great leadership and an all-around effort led to the Marathon High Lady Dolphins hoops team winning at home Friday night by 40 points, said coach Teresa Konrath.
The girls went up against the District 7-4A Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High (0-10) and won 44-4, ending the game early due to a Florida High School Athletic Association rule that there be a running clock when there is a difference of 35 points in the second half.
Sophomore Leta Ricart led the scoring with 22 points, six steals, three blocks and four assists, followed by Aliyah Headen with 13 points and three steals.
“This game was definitely a complete team effort. We ran fast breaks the first half and ended the game with set offense play,” Konrath said. “We need to work on the inside game and discover how to play the post area.”
She said the girls did a good job of “feeding the inside” and allowing post players to make necessary plays.
“We had great leadership from Leta Ricart on the court and we look forward to seeing more from her,” Konrath said, adding every girl had playing time and gave 110 percent effort.
Thursday, the Lady Fins play the county rival District 16-5A Conchs of Key West (1-9) at Marathon High School starting at 6 p.m., a team the Lady Fins defeated at the start of the season, 37-25.
