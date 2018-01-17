Commissioner Romero to run for mayor

Key West City Commissioner Margaret Romero says she will run for the city’s mayoral office this fall, giving up her District 5 seat one way or the other.
Romero, elected in 2015, calls herself a “steadfast voice of reason” on behalf of the entire community and a “smart professional woman who maintains her composure under pressure.”
Romero says she works for the entire city and not for what she calls special interests. On the dais, she has often clashed with Mayor Craig Cates, a longtime political rival, by asking lots of questions about many items during one meeting.
A retired IBM executive consultant and Key West native, Romero lost to Cates in the 2014 mayoral election, garnering 43.66 percent of the votes to Cate’ 53.13 percent. Sloan Bashinsky received 3.21 percent of the votes. Romero and Bashinsky had previously run for mayor.
Mary Lou Hoover has filed to run for the District 5 seat. So far, she is the only candidate in the race. Before moving to Key West, she spent more than 30 years in the prison construction industry, building city, county, state and federal correctional facilities.
Romero, a longtime outspoken critic of government who used to haunt Monroe County School Board meetings, is the highest-profile candidate in the race to succeed Cates, who has been mayor since first elected in 2009 and is now term-limited.
The other six candidates, who unlike Romero have filed the paperwork with the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office, are David Bethune, Rick Brown, Bill Foley, Danny Hughes, Mitchell Jones and Darrin Smith. A primary will be held Aug. 28. If necessary, a runoff will be held during the general election Nov. 6.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments