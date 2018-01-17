County staff warns against getting used FEMA trailers

A possible donation of used trailers for Florida Keys residents made homeless by Hurricane Irma may come with too many strings, Monroe County staff plans to advise county commissioners today.
“While the donation of used travel trailers may provide an option for additional temporary housing opportunities, there may be issues with the county accepting the travel trailers,” says a Planning Department agenda report to county commissioners, meeting today at the Marathon Government Center.
State emergency-relief officials in November asked the Federal Emergency Agency about the possibility of acquiring travel trailers previously used for temporary housing for possible use in Monroe County and three other Florida counties battered by Irma Sept. 10.
“In particular, housing resources in Monroe County are extraordinarily limited due to strict growth restrictions, floodplain management requirements, lack of affordable housing and competition with winter vacation and spring-summer tourist season timelines and rental pricing,” says a FEMA response.
However, a Monroe County staff advisory to commissioners “does not recommend accepting used travel trailers due to the potential risks, maintenance and liability issues.”
Those issues include the need for additional staff to oversee trailer transportation, finding suitable sites, installation, potential repairs, legal liability, and determining who would be allowed to occupy the units.
In other issues at today’s session, commissioners:
▪ Will hear progress on a proposed ordinance requiring mandatory metal roofs, and whether a state-law change is needed to enact it.
“The limits imposed by current law have made it impossible for the county to adopt an ordinance requiring the use of metal or other roofing materials which performed better than other types materials during Hurricane Irma,” says a report from the county attorney’s office.
Commissioners will be asked if they wish to seek legislative approval to “support legislation that would provide local governments located in an Area of Critical State Concern with the authority to regulate by local ordinance the use of certain types of building materials...”
▪ Consider a proposed development agreement with Quarry Partners LLC for a 208-unit workforce housing project on Big Coppitt Key.
A development agreement outlines what may be done with a property, but additional building permits would be needed. Commissioners also will be asked to waive about $616,000 in permit fees so proposed rents would be made more affordable. Developers also have asked for help with a planned access road, estimated to cost more than $1 million.
