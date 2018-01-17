Debris count so far post-hurricane: 2.3 milllion cubic yards

Since Category 4 Hurricane Irma struck on Sept. 10, more than 2.3 million cubic yards of hurricane debris, both vegetative and construction/demolition, and 19,250 large appliances have been removed along roads throughout the Florida Keys.
The deadline to put hurricane debris along Monroe County and private roads from mile marker16 to 28 for guaranteed collection was Sunday so the final pass has begun in that area. County information officer Cammy Clark said Tuesday it “will take a few weeks to complete.”
There is not a deadline yet to put hurricane debris along county and private roads from mile marker 28 to 40, but now is the time to get your eligible debris onto the rights of way.
The county’s debris contractor just completed final passes of county roads on Conch Key and Duck Key (with the exception of four large stumps that will be picked up with different equipment). That contractor now is completing the final pass in the city of Layton, which contracted with the county to manage its debris collection.
The Florida Department of Transportation is currently underway of its fourth and final pass along U.S. 1.
Now it is illegal to put hurricane debris anywhere in the Keys except on county and private roads from mile marker 28 to 40.
For residents in areas of the Keys where hurricane debris collection has concluded, hurricane debris can be taken to one of the county waste transfer stations for disposal or put what fits into your regular solid waste or yard waste bins for collection by your regular hauler.
The breakdown of debris collection as of Tuesday, according to Clark:
▪ Unincorporated Monroe County (along county and private roads) and along Layton municipal roads: 1,406,729 cubic yards of hurricane debris and more than 8,456 white goods.
The county’s contractors collected 937,825 cubic yards and 6,806 white goods of that total and DOT contractors collected 468,904 cubic yards and 2044 white goods. In the hardest-hit area between mile marker 16 and 40, county and DOT contractors have combined to collect more than 900,000 cubic yards of hurricane debris and more than 3,500 white goods.
▪ Along U.S. 1: 277,919 cubic yards of hurricane debris and about 1,000 white goods. This was collected by DOT contractors. So far it has collected nearly 40,000 cubic yards during this final pass.
▪ Marathon municipal and private roads: 286,106 cubic yards of hurricane debris and 7,409 white goods. This was collected by the city of Marathon’s contractor.
▪ Islamorada municipal roads, as well as final collection along U.S. 1 in village limits: 214,146 cubic yards of debris and 1680 white goods. This was collected by Islamorada’s contractor.
▪ Key West roads: 146,688 cubic yards of hurricane debris and 309 white goods.
