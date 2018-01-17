Keep your parka out, cold snap is coming

It’s not a cold front, but a “reinforcing surge of cooler air” headed for the Florida Keys tonight and Thursday.
Senior forecaster Chip Kasper with the National Weather Service in Key West said temperatures will dip into the mid-50s tonight throughout most of the islands, lasting through Thursday.
“We won’t make it out of the mid-60s Thursday,” he said.
There’s a large pool of cold arctic air over much of North America, Kasper said, and winds blowing out of the north are kind of rooted in the air mass.
It will be sunny but windy and cool then warm up gradually later this week with a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s going to stay breezy, too, for the mariners. We’re looking at pretty breezy north winds with a little lull on Friday,” he said. “It’s really going to average between 15 and 25 knots and may lull on Friday a little bit near 10 to 15 knots, but we’ll be right around 20 into the weekend.”
There aren’t any big storm systems in the forecast, and the lower temperatures seen this month are far from record territory, he said.
“Records this time of year are in the 40s,” he said, adding in 2010 there was a record cold outbreak for about two weeks. “That’s when iguanas start falling out of trees.”
The record high Tuesday was 90 degrees in 1877, he said.
