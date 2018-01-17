Judge tosses lawsuit against Key West officials that stemmed from a hotel dispute, arrest

A federal judge has sided with the city of Key West and the owner of a famous hotel over a dispute between the owner and the management company it fired last fall.
At issue was whether Key West Police Chief Donie Lee, City Attorney Shawn Smith and other officials overstepped legal boundaries by getting involved in the dispute to the point that an employee of the management company, Remington Lodging and Hospitality, was arrested for trespassing.
Lee showed up at the Southernmost House, 1400 Duval St., at the request of property owner Michael Halpern, who had given Remington notice that it was fired. Remington soon fought back, suing the police officers, Lee, Smith and Halpern in U.S. District Court and accusing Halpern of taking $277,582 from a checking account it managed.
Chief U.S. District Court Judge Kevin Michael Moore on Tuesday dismissed the case, granting the motion to dismiss filed by the city and Halpern. Remington and the person arrested, Joseph Dantoni, sued for false arrest, among other things.
“It is not disputed that the City Attorney and Chief Lee were acting within their discretionary authority...,” Moore wrote in the 22-page ruling. Moore also decided the arrested employee’s rights were not violated. “Remington did not own or have a leasehold interest in the hotel property.”
Dantoni, a Remington manager, was arrested Dec. 2, 2016, the day after Halpern arrived at the hotel with six police officers announcing he was taking over and that Remington employees needed to leave.
At the time, a case between Remington and Halpern was pending in Circuit Court. The misdemeanor arrest case is still pending in Monroe County Court
Smith researched the issue and let police know if Remington employees refused to leave the premises, they were trespassing and subject to arrest.
“They did initially,” Smith wrote Tuesday night in an email to city commissioners. “They came back the following day and left after warning. On a third occasion, a Remington manager, Dantoni, came back and refused to leave. He was arrested in an apparent attempt to set up the lawsuit, which I believe immediately followed that day.”
Smith called it unfortunate that he and Lee were sued at all. Remington’s lawsuit demanded $1.2 million.
“We did what we believed was right and legal under the circumstances,” Smith wrote. “I'm pleased a federal court judge agreed with our assessment of the situation.”
The judge noted the dispute between Remington and Halpern dates back to 2009 when the original management deal was signed. By 2015, Halpern asked to renegotiate the deal but Remington declined.
“Remington and the Hotel’s owner, Halpern, struggled over management issues generally,” Moore wrote.
On Jan. 26, 2016, Southernmost, prior to a decision of the Circuit Court, filed a motion for appointment of receivership, listing additional allegations of wrongdoing on the part of Remington. On Feb. 17, 2016, the Circuit Court granted the receivership motion and appointed accountant John G. Parks to take over the hotel during the pending litigation.
