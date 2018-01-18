Condo camera captures Keys crime, cops say

Owners of a Tavernier condominium watched a live burglary in progress on their residence’s security video Tuesday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Three men, all employed by a Homestead company doing work at the Ocean Pointe complex on Burton Drive, were each arrested on a count of felony burglary and misdemeanor theft.
The unit owners told Deputy Matt Koval that around 4:15 p.m., they received an online security message alerting them of “movement” in their unoccupied unit. The owners switched on a security camera to see three “males going through all their drawers, cabinets and rooms...taking things,” Koval noted.
On the audio track, the men discussed items they were finding. “One of the men said his kids would love [a Wii video] game,” Sheriff’s Office information officer Becky Herrin said. “Another said he would be playing the game later on that evening.”
When one of the workers saw the video camera, he unplugged it.
After being alerted by the unit owners, Ocean Pointe staff detained the defendants — Homestead residents Jorge A. Rubio, 35; Noppon Chunchalean, 25, and Michael Chavez, 21.
The defendants had been hired to check for mold in some units at the large complex off mile marker 92.5. Items from the condominium reportedly were found in the men’s bags, or discarded outside.
“The men told deputies they must have accidentally entered the wrong condo,” Herrin said. “There is a sign on the condo they entered, clearly saying not to enter and that no work was needed inside.”
Rubio and Chunchalean remained in custody on Thursday, each under a $25,000 bond. Chavez was released on bond Wednesday.
