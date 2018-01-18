This crane fell on a Fort Pierce man Wednesday morning in Key Colony Beach. He was airlifted to a Miami hospital but was not seriously injured.
This crane fell on a Fort Pierce man Wednesday morning in Key Colony Beach. He was airlifted to a Miami hospital but was not seriously injured. Sheriff’s Office
This crane fell on a Fort Pierce man Wednesday morning in Key Colony Beach. He was airlifted to a Miami hospital but was not seriously injured. Sheriff’s Office

Local

Accident in Key Colony traps man under crane

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

January 18, 2018 03:40 PM

Witnesses say a Fort Pierce man was trying to extend the boom on a crane in Key Colony Beach Wednesday morning when it fell on him, trapping him underneath.

Joe Stutzman, 46, was airlifted to a Miami hospital after he became trapped underneath the crane around 9 a.m. at a construction site on the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin.

Paramedics and police were able to lift the boom off Stutzman, who was subsequently airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center via the Sheriff's Office Trauma Star air ambulance, Herrin said.

“He just has to heal — he doesn’t even have a broken bone, thank God,” said Jorge Rivas, vice president of Waterfront Construction, which owns the crane. It was on a barge in waters east of the Sadowski Causeway.

Southeast Marine Construction subcontracted with Waterfront to put a new dock in the area, Herrin said, adding no foul play is suspected.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Key West Holiday Parade 2017

    Key West held its annual Holiday Parade on Dec. 2, with dozens of floats and entries lining the streets and finishing on Duval.

Key West Holiday Parade 2017

Key West Holiday Parade 2017 1:02

Key West Holiday Parade 2017
Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training

View More Video