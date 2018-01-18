Accident in Key Colony traps man under crane

Witnesses say a Fort Pierce man was trying to extend the boom on a crane in Key Colony Beach Wednesday morning when it fell on him, trapping him underneath.
Joe Stutzman, 46, was airlifted to a Miami hospital after he became trapped underneath the crane around 9 a.m. at a construction site on the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin.
Paramedics and police were able to lift the boom off Stutzman, who was subsequently airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center via the Sheriff's Office Trauma Star air ambulance, Herrin said.
“He just has to heal — he doesn’t even have a broken bone, thank God,” said Jorge Rivas, vice president of Waterfront Construction, which owns the crane. It was on a barge in waters east of the Sadowski Causeway.
Southeast Marine Construction subcontracted with Waterfront to put a new dock in the area, Herrin said, adding no foul play is suspected.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
