Final season home game for Dolphin soccer boys ends in loss

Marathon High School’s soccer boys were looking for a win Thursday at home against the Spartans of Miami Country Day but lost 5-1 because of missed opportunities.
The District 16-1A Spartans (10-3-2) scored first on a penalty kick in the box, but the Dolphins fought back and Eliezer Larios had a header in front of the goal to make it 1-1.
“We maintained a 1-1 tie the majority of the second half due to solid goal-keeping by Angel Alvear,” said Dolphins coach Jeff Cox. “As the game went on, Miami Country Day made some good runs and was able to retake the lead.”
On offense, the Dolphins (3-11) passed well as a team but “could not finish,” Cox said.
The final two games of the Dolphins’ season are away, and the team will travel to Coral Shores High Thursday for a rematch against the Hurricanes (9-1) after losing in a 3-0 shutout at home this week. The boys will also have a chance to seek revenge on Miami Country Day Friday in Miami.
Lady Fins
Marathon’s soccer girls (3-6-2) were on the road Thursday to Miami for a matchup against the District 16-2A Patriots of Florida Christian School (6-7) and lost in an 8-0 shutout.
“We had about seven players out with the flu, so we pulled middle-school players up to fill in the gaps,” said coach Kelley Struyf.
It was the last game of regular season play for the Lady Fins and the girls will head to Palmer Trinity School Tuesday for the District 16 semifinals. The girls play the Bulldogs of Riviera Prep at 3:30 p.m.
