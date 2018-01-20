Preserve Pigeon Key, says Monroe County

Few places beckon visitors to the Florida Keys so alluringly as the scenic historic site known as Pigeon Key.
The nonprofit foundation that manages the five-acre island beneath the old Seven Mile Bridge did not get a 20-year lease extension it sought Wednesday, but Monroe County commissioners suggested it probably will.
Pigeon Key Foundation Executive Director Kelly McKinnon told commissioners at their Marathon Government Center session that in the wake of Hurricane Irma, which damaged virtually every structure on the island, the group wants to extend its lease to assure major donors that Pigeon Key will continue to flourish.
The lease expires in 2023, McKinnon said, so the extension is “important to secure as we look to the future.”
“The foundation has spent years and years building the donor base,” McKinnon said. The foundation “has meet every single challenge the island has faced, and there have been plenty of them.”
Commissioner George Neugent, a Marathon resident, advocated for the extension. “Benefactors interested in donating to the cause want to see money going into something that will be there longer than five years,” he said. “I think this is a no-brainer.”
When the old bridge reopens following renovation in a few years, the island, a worker camp for Florida East Coast Railway workers building the Key West Extension in the 1910s, will become more popular than ever, McKinnon said.
Business leaders and longtime Marathon residents spoke in support of keeping the Pigeon Key Foundation in charge.
Bert Bender, a Key West architect specializing in historical-structure restoration, said Pigeon Key, “With the exception of Key West, is the single most historic site within Monroe County. There is no other property like it. Its significance is extraordinary.”
Bender said he was concerned that after the hurricane, there was a suggestion from foundation staff that two of Pigeon Key’s railroad work-camp buildings might have to be torn down and replaced with replicas. State historians recently said the buildings, the commissary and “honeymoon cottage,” can be repaired, he said.
“Pigeon Key deserves the highest level of protection available and that level of protection falls to you,” Bender told commissioners.
McKinnon said after the state opinion on restoration, there are is no demolition planned.
Commissioners eventually referred the Pigeon Key lease to County Attorney Bob Shillinger, charging him with crafting an agreement that no historic structures on the island would be demolished without the express consent of the county.
“We need protections against the idea that one day we wake up and two buildings are gone without our approval,” Commissioner Danny Kolhage said. “We need to eliminate that possibility.”
Kolhage said he supports the foundation as a defender against “ridiculous things” that were proposed for the island over the decades. “I rely on the Pigeon Key Foundation to maintain those policies and keep the island what it is.”
Commissioner Heather Carruthers said she wants the foundation to include a business plan with its lease request, and more details on future plans.
