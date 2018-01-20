Local

Annual Point-in-Time survey will count the Keys homeless

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

January 20, 2018 11:09 AM

Organizers of the annual Point-in-Time survey, a head count of the Florida Keys homeless on a single day, Jan. 31, are looking for volunteers to fan out across the county to search and briefly interview the most vulnerable members of the population.

Volunteers need to attend a training session. They are scheduled in Key West for:

▪ Today at 2 p.m., Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 27 at 2 p.m., all at the Poinciana Royale multipurpose room, 1341 Mccarthy Lane.

▪ Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, 2221 Patterson Ave in Key West.

Training sessions are set in the Upper Keys for Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at Coral Isles Church, 90001 Overseas Highway in Tavernier.

For information, call (305) 440-2315.

“The training is brief and you can choose which area you'd like to cover and pick up your T-shirt,” organizers said in a release.

The training and the Point-in-Time survey are being overseen by the nonprofit Monroe County Homeless Services Continuum of Care, the lead agency for the coordination and planning of homeless services in the Keys.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Key West Holiday Parade 2017

    Key West held its annual Holiday Parade on Dec. 2, with dozens of floats and entries lining the streets and finishing on Duval.

Key West Holiday Parade 2017

Key West Holiday Parade 2017 1:02

Key West Holiday Parade 2017
Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training

View More Video