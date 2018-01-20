Annual Point-in-Time survey will count the Keys homeless

Organizers of the annual Point-in-Time survey, a head count of the Florida Keys homeless on a single day, Jan. 31, are looking for volunteers to fan out across the county to search and briefly interview the most vulnerable members of the population.
Volunteers need to attend a training session. They are scheduled in Key West for:
▪ Today at 2 p.m., Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 27 at 2 p.m., all at the Poinciana Royale multipurpose room, 1341 Mccarthy Lane.
▪ Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, 2221 Patterson Ave in Key West.
Training sessions are set in the Upper Keys for Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at Coral Isles Church, 90001 Overseas Highway in Tavernier.
For information, call (305) 440-2315.
“The training is brief and you can choose which area you'd like to cover and pick up your T-shirt,” organizers said in a release.
The training and the Point-in-Time survey are being overseen by the nonprofit Monroe County Homeless Services Continuum of Care, the lead agency for the coordination and planning of homeless services in the Keys.
