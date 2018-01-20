Reports of flu spiking

Wash your hands often and stay home if you’re sick — flu season is in full swing.
According to the Monroe County Department of Health, a spike in influenza-like activity is happening across the state and nation.
For the first week of 2018, 46 of Florida’s 67 counties reported increasing flu activity. Monroe was in a group of 14 counties reporting activity at a plateau and seven counties reported decreasing activity. Statewide reports of the flu remain above peak levels seen in the last two flu seasons, according to a release by the state Department of Health.
Nursing homes, long-term care facilities and schools have been the most common settings for flu outbreaks since the start of flu season late last year, but there have been only three to four reported outbreaks across Monroe County so far this season.
Still, there are weeks of flu activity to come, which is why the county DOH is urging residents to get a flu shot.
“The flu vaccine is safe and recommended for everyone six months and older, including pregnant women,” spokeswoman Alison Kerr said.
Children younger than 5, pregnant women, people over age 65 and those with underlying medical conditions are most at risk for complications caused by the flu, she said.
The Mayo Clinic warns influenza may at first seem like a common cold but worse, and it’s different than stomach flu, which causes diarrhea and vomiting. Watch out for a fever over 100; aching muscles in your back, arms and legs; chills and sweats; headache; dry, persistent cough; fatigue; nasal congestion; and a sore throat.
Kerr said to call your doctor if you come down with these symptoms, as a prescription for antiviral drugs can be helpful and is most effective within 48 hours. Stay home from work and keep children at home from school or day care when sick, she said, and make it a habit to wash hands often and disinfect commonly used surfaces. Cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow and avoid touching your face.
People with the virus are likely contagious from the day or so before symptoms first appear until about five days after symptoms begin, according to the Mayo Clinic website, but sometimes people are contagious for as long as 10 days after symptoms appear.
There are two walk-in flu shot clinics happening in the coming weeks: Jan. 27 at the Marathon Family Fun Fest at the Marathon Community Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Feb. 2 at the Gato Building in Key West, 1100 Simonton St., from noon to 4 p.m.
You can also get a free flu shot at these places throughout the Keys. Appointments are suggested by calling the phone number provided.
▪ Tavernier: Roth Clinic, 50 High Point Road, Mondays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.; Wednesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Call (305) 853-7400.
▪ Marathon: Ruth Ivins Center, 3333 Overseas Highway, Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.; Wednesdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Call (305) 289-2708.
▪ Key West: Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (305) 809-5280.
