Metal-roof rule gets mired in state law

Metal roofs harden homes against hurricanes, Monroe County officials contend, but state law makes metal too hard to mandate.
At the advice of their attorney last Wednesday, Monroe County Commission members postponed action on a proposed law to require a metal roof when replacing a damaged roof for most homes and businesses in the unincorporated Florida Keys.
“My goal is to make structures harder [with metal roofs] and hopefully offset cost through insurance,” Commissioner Heather Carruthers said at the Jan. 17 meeting in Marathon.
“Any of us who flew over the Keys saw what made homes sturdy” in Hurricane Irma, Carruthers said. “A metal roof was a key factor.”
However, Florida law on building codes says local governments cannot prohibit “materials, products or construction techniques of demonstrated capabilities.”
A months-long effort by Monroe County to require a “standing seam” metal roof to be installed when replacing a destroyed or unsafe roof cannot overcome that statute without a persuading Florida lawmakers to change the law, County Attorney Bob Shillinger said.
“Let’s see if the legislature would relax the rule,” Shillinger advised. “To those of us who lived through [Hurricane Irma], we can see metal has performed much better than other materials.”
“The difficulty is finding expert testimony on why [metal roofs] would be superior to asphalt” shingles or other roof types, the attorney said. “The experts all said the data is just not in yet.... They’re not ready to give you that opinion.”
In previous commission meetings, representatives of roofing companies and building-material manufacturers argued that current techniques and materials can withstand strong storms. Most of the damaged Keys structures were built with outdated material or designs, they said.
While many Keys residents have advocated for the metal-roof rule, some expressed concern about the added cost to homeowners.
Commissioners sought to require metal roofs so windstorm insurance companies would be obligated to pay to replace a destroyed wooden roof with a more expensive metal roof.
Shillinger said Monroe County will urge the lawmakers to amend the state law to allow an exemption for a community designated as an Area of Critical State Concern. The Florida Keys are one of the few areas so designated.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
