Utility scammers target FKEC members

Utility scammers are back at it, targeting Florida Keys Electric Cooperative members. FKEC has received reports of members receiving a call threatening to disconnect power if payment is not given immediately.
To prevent falling victim to a phone scam, remember you can ONLY pay your co-op utility over the phone by calling FKEC’s secure phone payment number 1-855-385-9912. If you are given a different number to call, or if the thief asks for your payment information over the phone it is a SCAM!
If you receive a suspicious call, or any call, email or visit, threatening to disconnect your power, call FKEC at (305) 852-2431 immediately to ensure you are speaking to a bona fide FKEC employee.
SCAM TACTICS TO BE AWARE OF:
▪ The scammer spoof our caller I.D. to appear to be calling from FKEC.
▪ Using a recording of our automated phone greeting so that it sounds like you have reached FKEC offices when you call the phone number provided by the scammer.
▪ The con artist tells the target a technician is on the way to upgrade his/her meter and payment will need to be provided immediately or the meter will fail and power will go out.
▪ Scammer threatens to disconnect power if the instructions to purchase a pre-paid cash card are not followed.
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW:
▪ FKEC does not accept any kind of prepaid card, including Green Dot and Reloadit cards, as payment for your bill. Don’t fall for anyone demanding a prepaid debit card.
▪ FKEC will never ask you for payment via a money wire.
▪ FKEC will always notify consumers of overdue electric bills prior to calling to disconnect service.
▪ Always call FKEC's secure phone payment system when paying your electric bill by phone! 1-855-385-9912. This number is the ONLY way to pay your FKEC bill by phone.
HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF:
▪ Know your account status and balance. You can check it at www.FKEC.com.
▪ Commercial consumers should make all managers and staff aware of potential utility scams.
▪ Never provide personal, confidential, or financial information to unknown individuals.
▪ If you have any doubt if a call, email, or visit from someone claiming to represent FKEC is legitimate, please call Member Service at (305) 852-2431. An operator is available 24/7.
▪ Report any suspicious activity to police.
▪ Please protect our community by sharing this information with your friends and neighbors.
FKEC is working with Co-op members and law enforcement to prevent these scams, but the best defense against these thieves is to be alert and informed. Please help ensure no one falls victim to these scammers by warning your friends, family and neighbors of this scam.
