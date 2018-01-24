Meeting aimed at helping navigate through the rebuilding process

Was your home destroyed or badly damaged by Hurricane Irma and you need help navigating the rebuilding and repair process in Monroe County? Monroe County will host a public meeting to explain county processes, provide information and answer your individual questions.
More than 20 County staff employees – including department directors – will be at the Wednesday, Feb, 7, meeting. They are subject matter experts in areas that include: building codes, permitting, code compliance, planning and floodplain regulations for Monroe County. The meeting runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lord of the Seas Lutheran Church, 1250 Key Deer Boulevard on Big Pine Key.
- There will be several tables set up where you can discuss these topics:
- Damage Safety Assessments (Major Damage or Destroyed Placards place on some homes) – what does this mean?
- Substantial Damage letters and Repair Process
- Emergency Permitting/Permit Fee Waivers
- Work without Permits – what is allowed and not allowed?
- Manufactured and Mobile Home Regulations, Replacement and Repair
- Illegal Clearing of vegetation
- ROGO Exemptions process to prove your housing unit was developed legally and can be replaced or repaired
There also will be information about future federal and state recovery grants that may become available for Monroe County homeowners. A Voluntary Interest Survey will be available for homeowners to fill out to indicate which of the following areas they may be interested in pursuing:
- Repair of Damaged Homes
- Replacement of Damaged Home with Code Compliant Home
- Acquisition of Land and Relocation of Home (same house moved to another property)
- Voluntarily Sell Land and House to the County so owner can move to a different home
- Elevate Home above Floodplain
- Wind Retrofit of House by installing hurricane straps, shutters, impact windows, metal roof, reinforced trusses and/or reinforced garage doors
