Keys officials keep watch on state lawmakers

The Florida Keys need money for hurricane relief, land purchases and environmental protection, Monroe County officials will tell state lawmakers Florida Keys Day, Feb. 7 in Tallahassee.
They also plan to suggest that state legislators back off on interfering with local regulations.
Leaders in the Florida Senate and House are “trying to micro-manage almost every aspect” of local government, county legislative liaison Lisa Tennyson briefed Monroe County commissioners last week.
Defending locally adopted laws “home rule” is again a major issue in several “preemption” legislative filed bills. “Even bigger this year than last,” Tennyson said.
One of the bills, filed by state Sen. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota), essentially could gut most county and municipal rules limiting vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods. Even existing laws could be stricken.
“Proponents for vacation rentals [including Airbnb and Home Away] are highly organized and highly engaged,” Tennyson said. Senate Bill 1400 “is particularly egregious.”
Monroe County commissioners also are concerned about the possibility of losing a county-judge position to financial cutbacks.
While a state formula suggests the Keys court caseload does not merit four county judges, commissioners noted that the island geography requires extensive travel time, “running back and forth between all three courthouses” along the 107 miles of U.S. 1 in Monroe County.
In the Florida Senate version of the the judges bill, Sen. Anitere Flores (R-Keys and Miami-Dade) filed an amendment to SB 1396 to remove the proposed reduction to three county judges in the Florida Keys. The Senate’s Judiciary Committee agreed Thursday and removed the Monroe County downsizing. Action in the Florida House is pending.
The county also is seeking a legislative change that would allow use of Land Authority funds, now essentially dedicated to acquiring conservation land and buying lots to limit the demand for building permits, should be expanded to include funds for paying fees and permits for affordable housing.
“That seems to me to be a good use of the money,” County Administrator Roman Gastesi said, “but right now, we can’t do it under the rules.”
The legislature is scheduled to adjourn March 9.
